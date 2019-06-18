Xiaomi mocks the notch in its new promotional videos

Xiaomi unveiled its new device, the Mi 9T, last week, and although it's more like a Redmi K20 with a changed name, the features are more than good for a mid-range smartphone, especially due to its un-notched screen and retractable front camera. Now, during the advertising campaign, the Chinese company is concentrating on just those features to promote 9T. But how? Well, with a series of videos that we found very funny, here it goes:

They're not bad, are they? As you can see, all the videos represent flesh and blood people distracted by "the notch" and even warn: "Beware of the notch". In this way, the manufacturer paints the notch more as an error or a misplacement than as a voluntary design choice.

We should mention that in the past, Xiaomi has launched a lot of notched smartphones, so part of the public might find this brand's attitude a bit hypocritical. However, it should also be noted that the Mi Mix series has lacked this notch. Be that as it may, the videos seem like a good advertising strategy.

As for the new smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi 9T could be released in two different versions, based on the history of its predecessor the Redmi K20 that came along with a Pro version. The estimated date of availability in Europe, at least of the normal 9T version, is June 10, 2019.

What do you think? Do you think this new video series will help make Xiaomi's new Mi 9T popular? You can tell us your opinion in the comments below.