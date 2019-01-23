Xiaomi officially shows its folding smartphone in a tweet
After years of development, 2019 will widely host folding smartphones, mainly thanks to companies of the caliber of Samsung. But Xiaomi will not miss this opportunity. Just today, the Chinese company showed its folding device in a video posted on Twitter.
Xiaomi's spokesman, Donovan Sung, posted a video on Twitter showing the company's co-founder, Bin Lin, having fun using the prototype of a folding smartphone. In the tweet, the executive also asked users to find a name for the new device.
Check out this special video from #Xiaomi President and Co-founder Bin Lin, showing off a very special phone prototype... 😎— Donovan Sung (@donovansung) January 23, 2019
What does everyone think we should name this phone? 🤔#InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/1lFj3nM7tD
It was only a matter of time before the Evan Blass leak at the beginning of the month became a reality. The device is practically the same, a tablet with a mechanism that allows it to bend on both sides. When completely folded, the prototype reduces the size of the screen by proposing proportions that are decidedly unconventional.
However, it still seems to be very interesting, as this solution does not require an external screen, as the example shown by Samsung and its Galaxy F (Fold?). Sure, Xiaomi's device is far ahead of the slightly impressive but curious Royole's FlexPai and its hinge, which is quite hard to look at.
The fact that it is a prototype means that we are most likely a few months away from an official announcement and we can't help but wonder how much it will cost once launched on the market.
Source: Android Authority
1 Comment
I like the idea, though not so much this form factor. I'd first need to know how the screen looks and functions after about 50,000 folds/ unfolds to get an idea of whether it would last two years.
I suppose folding inwards would be compressing too many elements, but having the screen on the outside, all the way round, also seems like asking for trouble. Hmmmmm.