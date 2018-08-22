Pocophone F1: $300 for a Galaxy Note 9 SoC and battery

Xiaomi has officially launched its new sub-brand. It's called Pocophone and the first smartphone, the F1, has just been made official at an event in India. It will be presented again in Paris on August 27th. Its main feature in addition to the Snapdragon 845? A bargain price!

Pocophone: a brand new sub-brand of smartphones from Xiaomi

So, it looks like Xiaomi is showing no signs of slowing down as it prepares to release another new line of smartphones. Rumors have been circulating for weeks now about the Pocophone F1, a device that features high-end technical specifications with a competitive price tag.

More than peak performance, more than speed - the best of smartphone innovation is almost here. Brace yourself for the #MasterOfSpeed. See you on August 22, 2018. #POCOF1 pic.twitter.com/Uwt0ZcB26N — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) 13 agosto 2018

The newcomer will be presented as the ‘Master of Speed’ on August 22 in India and August 27 in Paris, as confirmed on Twitter. In the meantime, Android Authority has already gotten its hands on the device, and has published more information about what to expect when it eventually releases.

A notch and a cheaper build

It is immediately noticeable that the Pocophone F1 features a notch on the front. The display is almost 6 inches, surrounded by thin frames that widen along the bottom edge but do not feature a fingerprint reader.

The Pocophone does not ditch the notch. / © Android Authority

The fingerprint sensor is, in fact, on the back just below the camera housing. The dual cameras are positioned vertically in the center of the rear panel. The new brand name, Pocophone, is clearly visible at the bottom of the body on the back.

Dual cameras and a fingerprint sensor on the body. / © Android Authority

Xiaomi’s game plan is to offer a fast but cheap device and, in order to achieve that goal, they've cut a couple of corners. A 3.5 mm headphone jack and Dual-SIM support have been included but the body of the Pocophone F1 is made of plastic, something that we thought we wouldn’t see again on a high-end device.

Pocophone F1: High-end hardware…

The phone integrates a 5.99-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution and 416ppi. Under the hood is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor running at 2.8GHz accompanied by an Adreno GPU 630. The following versions are available for purchase, all with memory expandable via microSD:

6GB RAM / 64GB internal memory

6GB RAM / 128GB internal memory

8GB RAM / 256GB internal memory

Infrared face unlock is inherited from the Xiaomi Mi 8. / © Pocophone

The dual-camera setup consists of a main 12 MP sensor and a 5 MP secondary one on the back. There’s also a further, 20 MP camera on the front dedicated to the selfie. To power the phone, a 4000 mAh battery is packed in which can be charged quickly thanks to the Quick Charge 3.0.

Pocophone F1: technical specifications Technical specifications Display IPS, 5,99 inches, FullHD+ OS Android 8.1 Oreo + MIUI 9.6 Processor Snapdragon 845 RAM 6GB Internal memory 64 GB expandable Camera 12+5 MP (rear) / 20MP (front) Battery 4000 mAh

Particular attention to software

Fluidity, ease of use and timely updates, these are the objectives that Pocophone has set itself. The version of Android installed on the F1 is Oreo 8.1 with an upgrade to Pie 9.0 scheduled before the end of the year. However, this is not stock Android but a customization of the already very personalized MIUI. It's called MIUI for POCCO.

Don't worry, Pie is coming! / © Pocophone

… and good performance

Our colleagues at Android Authority have already tested the device in a first hands-on and have reported positive impressions. The phone seems well-optimized and, even though the software is not in its final version yet, everything ran quickly and smoothly. The 4000 mAh battery provides between 6 and 7 hours of average on-screen activity.

On AnTuTu the smartphone scored around 240,000, reaching practically the same level as the Galaxy S9. During the first tests, the camera could not quite keep up with the more expensive Mi 8, but we will have to wait for the final version of the software before getting a better idea of what the F1 is actually able to do. Some bugs and problems with notifications also came up during the test, but there is still time for Xiaomi to work on fixes for those…

For the time being, the camera on the Pocophone F1 is not especially convincing. / © Android Authority

A competitive price

The Pocophone F1 could arrive on the market with a very competitive price tag in the region of 260 euros (300 dollars). At this kind of price, Xiaomi is undercutting the price on the OnePlus 6, offering an inexpensive flagship with excellent performance for less than the competition. The prices announced in India are as follows:

6GB/64GB: 20.999 Rs (around $300)

6GB/128GB: 23.999 Rs (around $340)

8GB/256GB: 28.999 Rs (around $415)

8GB/256GB with a Kevlar shell: 29.999 Rs (around $430)

With these technical specs, motto and a price tag that low, Xiaomi would not only be declaring war on OnePlus, but it would change the game in terms of the quality/price ratio. Will Xiaomi’s Pocophone be able to topple its Chinese rivals? For the time being, all we can do is wait for the Paris event on August 27! Let us know what you think.