Xiaomi enters new market with its first car

Smartphones, computers, activity bracelets, scooters, all kinds of smart home products... Xiaomi manufactures all this and much more. Now, after a partnership with car manufacturer Bestune, the Chinese company is taking a bold step - it will sell its own car, an SUV at an incredible price.

Xiaomi never ceases to unveil products of all kinds, so it was kind of expected that sooner or later it would venture into the world of automobiles. It does so with a helping hand from Bestune, with which Xiaomi will launch an SUV under its Redmi sub-brand. Warning: don't expect an electric car.

This is the SUV of Redmi / © Xiaomi

Partnership with Bestune

This is a new version of the Bestune T77 SUV, which was unveiled last year at the Beijing Motor Show. How will the new model differ? That's something we don't know yet, but we can expect it to use the MIUI interface, as well as its own applications or the virtual assistant Xiao AI. We must wait for the official presentation to know exactly how Xiaomi has modified this vehicle.

The Bestune T77 is an SUV with 143 hp and a maximum torque of 204 Nm, and a turbocharged 1.2-litre engine. It measures 4525 x 1845 x 1615 mm and weighs 1455 kg. The current Bestune T77 is available in 6 versions, starting at 89,800 yuan, or about $13,000. We do not know if the vehicle will reach Europe or North America, and in any case it will not do so at such a competitive price.

With this move, besides venturing into the car market, Xiaomi wants to give a boost to its Redmi brand, which was presented as an independent division earlier this year with the launch of Redmi Note 7 - one of the most interesting smartphones from the start of this year.

Would you be interested in buying a Xiaomi car? Let us know in the comments below.