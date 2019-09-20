You can buy the Honor Band 5 in the UK from today for just £30

Huawei subsidiary, Honor, has today released its latest fitness tracker, the Honor Band 5, in the UK. The fifth-generation of the Honor Band is available for just £29.99 from Argos and Amazon.

The Honor Band fitness trackers are much loved in our editorial office. In terms of the affordable wearable market, these devices certainly shine bright. The Honor Band 5 features a 0.95-inch AMOLED display and comes in three colors; Classic Navy blue, Meteorite Black and Dahlia Pink.

The stand out feature of this fitness tracker is yet to drop, however. SpO2 (Pulse Oxygen Saturation) monitoring will come via an OTA update from September 30, allowing users to track their blood oxygen saturation level for their health and ﬁtness. Blood oxygen saturation measurement is a key indicator of the oxygen supply to cells and tissues. Good blood oxygenation is necessary in order for muscles to function well. Blood oxygen levels between 90% and 100% are normal. A value of below 89% could be a signal to reduce exercise levels or seek medical attention.

The Honor Band 5 comes in several colors / © Honor

There's also Heart Rate Detection in the form of 24-hour real-time heart rate monitoring, night infrared heart rate monitoring, and heart rate warnings. It uses Huawei's TruSeen 3.0 heart rate technology. The parent company's TruSleep Tracking is also on board.

In terms of battery life, Honor says that the Band 5 will last a week on a single charge. When we reviewed the Honor Band 4, the battery life was one of its strengths, so we expect this claim to hold up. We've just received our review unit at our editorial office, so we'll be checking this one out very soon.

Are you going to buy the Honor Band 5? Let us know in the comments below.

The cover picture of the article shows the Honor Band 4.