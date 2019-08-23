You can now buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (Plus)

Announced on August 7 in New York, the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus were previously available only as pre-orders. As of today, it is now possible to purchase Samsung's latest jewels in stores. Be careful, however, the devices are retailing at a high price.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has indeed landed on the shelves for sale this morning. As explained during the announcement, the price for Note 10 is $949 and the price for Note 10 Plus is $1,049. The smartphones are available in two colors: Cosmos Black and Stellar Silver.

Despite its very high price, Samsung announced that it has already received 1.3 million pre-orders in South Korea and that there is no doubt that success will also be achieved in Europe for the devices. While the smartphones suffer from some criticism (no headphone jack, microSD card and QHD+ only available on Note 10 Plus), they are likely to be among the best smartphones of the year. The new Notes are also the only ones on the market to offer a stylus that has been further enhanced with new features this year. The popularity of the S-Pen among fans is such that Apple is rumored to now be considering developing a compatible (but not integrated) stylus for one of its iPhone 11 versions.

The presence of the stylus is one of the keys to the success of Note 10 / © AndroidPIT

Finally, the (successful) launch of the Galaxy Note 10 should reduce the disappointment of fans of the brand after the delayed launch of its first folding smartphone, the Galaxy Fold. Now it remains to be seen if we'll ever see a Galaxy Note Fold, and we can forgive the teething problems in terms of the folding smartphone at Samsung.