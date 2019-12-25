You chosen the best smartphone of 2019, here's the winner

Last month, we opened our poll for the best smartphone of 2019. Today, we are announcing the results. It's a double podium for Samsung, with the Galaxy Note 10 Plus taking the overall crown.

It was a good year for smartphone launches with all of the top manufacturers releasing their latest innovations. Google launched its Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, with a new Soli radar chip and motion controls. But it wasn't enough to take home the title of Best Smartphone of 2019.

Apple also had a big year. The iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max were well received by tech communities and reviewed extremely well. Our own Ben Miller loved his 11 Pro Max and the phone comfortably won our video camera blind test. But that was also not enough to convince our readers that it was the best smartphone to be launched in 2019.

Then there was the rise of newcomer Realme, which stunned smartphone fans this year with the mightily impressive Realme X2 Pro. In terms of value for money, it's hard to beat, but you guys and girls did not vote it to the top of our Smartphone of the Year Award this time.

That's right, it was Samsung that took home both the gold and bronze medals this year, with the Galaxy Note 10 Plus coming out on top of our poll. The Galaxy S10 Plus was the third most popular choice, with the OnePlus 7T Pro being the filling of this Samsung sandwich in second place. You can see the full list of results in the screenshot below.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ was voted the best smartphone of 2019. / © AndroidPIT

There was plenty of action in the comments on this poll, with lots of you voting for phones that were not apart of our original list. It was impossible to include every smartphone released in 2019, especially at the rate manufacturers launch new devices these days. We thank everyone who contributed their own suggestions.

CJ Brown was first to champion a couple of Motorola phones, namely the One Action and G7 Plus. Both fine choices. Motorola had a busy year, and the brand is building up a strong army of phones in the mid-range market. We look forward to seeing what the Lenovo-owned manufacturer will bring in 2020.

Mark was fighting the case of the South Korean brand, LG. The V50 and G8X were both interesting launches and LG seems to be doing things a little differently these days. Given the recent financial performance of its smartphone division (not good!) LG is taking more risks, and as consumers that it's always interesting to see the result of that.

Opinion by David McCourt I'm quite surprised the iPhone 11 Pro Max didn't get more votes. What do you think? 50 50 1 participant

Two of the foldable smartphones on our list, the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the Huawei Mate X, picked up only minimal votes. The Motorola Razr 2019 did a little better, but it seems that foldables are yet to capture the buying public. Will this change in 2020? Only time will tell.

Are you surprised at the result of our Smartphone of the Year poll for 2019?