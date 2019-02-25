Virtual assistants are increasingly present in our daily lives, and the Mountain View giant wants us to use Google Assistant even more. That's why the company has reached agreements with several smartphone manufacturers to include a dedicated assistant button on their new devices, such as the Xiaomi Mi 9 . Will your next smartphone have a button dedicated to Google Assistant?

MWC is underway and we can already draw the first conclusions. Leaving aside the fever for foldable phones and 5G, Xiaomi, Nokia and LG have all introduced smartphones with a common feature: you can activate Google Assistant by pressing a physical button.

More than 100 million smartphones with such a button will be manufactured

And this is not just a silly trend. According to Google estimates, this year more than 100 million devices with this feature will be manufactured. At the moment, we've already seen Xiaomi include it in the two smartphones it presented yesterday at the MWC: its new flagship, the Mi 9 and its 5G phone, the Mi MIX 3 5G. HMD, another manufacturer that has come loaded with new devices, included this option on its Nokia 3.2 and 4.2, while LG did so on the G8 ThinQ.

The button, on one side of the LG G8. / © AndroidPIT

On most of these models, you only need to press the button once to activate Google Assistant. From here, you can control your phone with your voice and forget about your hands. If you double-press the button, however, you will get basic information such as the weather or information based on your search history with Assistant.

The LG G7 ThinQ was the first smartphone to integrate this dedicated button, followed by others such as Google's latest flagship, the Pixel 3. Samsung, on the other hand, does the same with its voice assistant Bixby, which also has its own button on the latest models of the S series and some mid-range devices. However, Bixby is not as popular. Multiple users complain that their assistant starts accidentally, and many others simply don't want to "waste" a physical button on a feature they barely use. Luckily, Samsung has heard the complaints, and it is now possible to remap the Bixby button to launch another application (currently only on the S10 line) - something also possible on the Xiaomi Mi 9.

What do you think of this new trend? Do you use Google Assistant regularly or are you going to remap this button? Let us know in the comments.