We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.
YouTube invests in Bandersnatch-style interactive content
2 min read No comments

YouTube invests in Bandersnatch-style interactive content

Authored by: Andrés Castellano

We saw it coming, but now it's a reality: YouTube is investing in interactive content in the "choose your own adventure" style, which Netflix popularized last year with its Black Mirror: Bandersnatch episode.

According to information published by Bloomberg on Tuesday, YouTube has designated a new team to work exclusively on interactive programming. Although the platform belonging to Google already had more or less interactive content, they were limited to the field of advertising. Creating content on a larger scale requires a much larger investment in order to produce a given number of parallel frames.In response, Susanne Daniels, Global Director of Original Programming at YouTube, said the platform now has "new tools and opportunities to create and tell interactive stories structured in a multitude of layers.

black mirror bandersnatch 4
Last year, Netflix published Bandersnatch and had considerable success. / © AndroidPIT (screenshot)

Last year, Netflix experienced great success with an episode of Black Mirror called Bandersnatch, which allowed the viewer to make decisions at various points throughout history, changing the course of events. The episode became viral, with such success that the company quickly announced the creation of new content in the same format.

But there are differences between the Netflix case and the hypothetical YouTube case: Black Mirror already had a loyal and large audience when it came to experimenting with interactive content, and that's one of the reasons why Bandersnatch had such a positive reception. YouTube can't say the same for its original content creation, and that factor can produce totally different results.

Via: Gizmo Source: Bloomberg

Facebook Share on Facebook Twitter Tweet on Twitter 5 Shares

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Recommended articles
Recommended articles
FOLLOW US: