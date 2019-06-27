Google is bringing new recommendation tools to YouTube

Google has announced new tools for YouTube's recommendation systems on Homepage and Up Next. The online video platform says it wants to make it easier for viewers to find new interests and passions.

Having more control over what videos appear on your suggested area is something YouTube fans have been asking for for ages. Now, Google is bringing three specific changes we will be rolling out in the coming days.

Explore topics and related videos on your Homepage and in Up Next videos

The options that you see are now based on your existing personalized suggestions and are meant to help you find what you're looking for faster. They could be videos related to the one you’re watching, videos published by the channel you’re watching, or other topics which may be of interest to you. This new feature can be found on the homepage when you scroll up, and on Up Next when browsing. It will be available for signed-in users in English on the YouTube app for Android and will be available on iOS, desktop and other languages soon.

Remove suggestions from channels you don’t want to watch

This is a big one that will help curb annoying channels that keep cropping up that you have no interest in. You can now tap the three-dot menu next to a video on the homepage or Up Next, then Don’t recommend channel. After that, you will no longer see videos from that channel suggested to you on YouTube. You will still be able to find them if you subscribe, search for them, or visit the channel page or Trending tab. This feature is available globally on the YouTube app for Android and iOS now and will be available on desktop soon.

New features are rolling out in the YouTube app. / © YouTube

Learn more about why a video was suggested to you

YouTube recommends videos from channels you haven’t seen before based on what other viewers with similar interests have liked and watched in the past. You'll now see more information underneath the video in a small box when this happens. Google says the goal is to explain why these videos surface on your homepage in order to help you find videos from new channels you might like. This new feature is available globally on the YouTube app for iOS now and will be available on Android and desktop soon.

What do you think about the new YouTube features? Have you already started using them?