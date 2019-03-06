10 apps and games you need in your life

Spring is coming soon, and so does the time of cleaning and refreshing our app collections. The selection, made with the help of the entire editorial team, offers you applications and games for all tastes that deserve a place in your device. Enjoy!

Firefox Focus If you are interested in privacy and confidentiality, the Firefox Focus web browser will catch your attention. This browser allows you to navigate "as if no one is looking at you", as the description says. Every time you go to a page, you can see how many trackers are on it and of course prevent them from tracking you. Firefox Focus allows you to block several elements. AndroidPIT App version: : 8.0.8

App size: 50.7 MB

Compatibility: Android 5.0 or higher

Business model: completely free of charge Get it on the Play Store Web Video Cast This free application allows you to play and broadcast almost all videos from (almost) any source on your Chromecast or FireTV. Web Video Cast works like a web browser but allows you to broadcast movies, TV shows and other videos on a streaming device or Smart TV. In concrete terms, all you have to do is enter the URL address of the video and then broadcast it. The app can also detect subtitles on the web page or play locally recorded videos on your phone or tablet. Finally, as a small bonus, Web Video Cast will also allow you to download videos, provided they are free of any rights.

App version: 4.4.7

App size: 29.9 MB

Compatibility of the app: Android 4.1 or higher

Business model: free with in-app purchases Get it on the Play Store Bricks Breaker Puzzle Bricks Breaker Puzzle is one of the many games on the Play Store that, despite their graphical simplicity, are the most compelling. I can guarantee you that you will never let go of it again after playing several games. Here at the editorial office, it was our colleague Steffen who recommended it to us and thus half our editors succumbed to the addiction. In theory, the game is very simple since it is enough to destroy the bricks, the problem is that the levels passing through the destruction becomes more complex and you have to be smart or you will fail. In short, good luck, you will need it!

App version: 1.45

App size: 23 MB

Compatibility: Android 4.0.3 or higher

Business model: free with in-app purchases Get in on the Play Store Join Recommended by our colleague Luca, Join allows you to synchronize incoming notifications on your smartphone with other devices such as tablets, personal computers, Chromebooks and many others. Developed by the same developer who created Tasker, a service that can automate the behavior of smartphones with and without root, Join offers many of the features of the popular Pushbullet application that recently became locked behind a paywall. Everything is stored in Google Drive, and encryption is also available.

App version: 2.0.bf2

App size: 5.7 MB

Compatibility: Android 4.1 or higher

Business model: free with in-app purchases Get it on the Play Store Rebel Inc. By the developers of the popular game Plague Inc., Rebel Inc. is a political/military simulator that puts you in a post-war situation. You must bring order and calm to the region by using civilian, military and also political means. Diplomatic decisions may not be obvious and your mission will be no more than difficult, but although it is a fun game, Rebel Inc. can also make you think about issues in the real world. If you have already played Plague, Inc., you will recognize this interface. / AndroidPIT App version: 1.2.0

App size: 94 MB

Compatibility: Android 4.4 or higher

Business model: free with in-app purchases Get it on the Play Store Guitar Lessons - Fender Play Music lovers and music lovers, the application signed by the famous guitar maker will delight you. After all, who hasn't dreamed of playing the guitar? With this app, you can start or perfect your learning of this dream instrument. The application is designed to change the way beginners learn with guided methods and lessons that allow you to progress quickly. The first 14 days are free. If you wish to continue, you will then have to pay about ten dollars per month.

Tested version: 2.2.0

File size: 43 MB

Compatibility: from Android 5.0 onwards

Business model: free during the first 14 days Get it on the Play Store Reigns: Her Majesty Taking up the idea of Reigns, this strategy game allows you to play as an Eternal Queen who is the target of many plots, and each time you die, you reincarnate into the next Queen, allowing you to keep your position over the centuries and use what you've learned to outwit your enemies and gain allies. To succeed, you'll need to carefully balance power and favor between the Church, the military, the treasury and the populace, all via an easy-to-use interface of Tinder-style swiping through cards.

Tested version: 1

File size: 95.4 MB

Compatibility: from Android 4.1 onwards

Price: $2.99 Get it on the Play Store Snapseed There's more to photo editing than Photoshop or Instagram. Between these extremes, Snapseed is also a good alternative to edit and personalize your photos. This free Google photo editing application offers many filters and editing options to enhance your images, allowing you to save your images in a separate folder, so you can avoid changing the original image. Synchronization is even possible with applications such as Dropbox and Google Photos. Snapseed does everything that can be expected from a photo editing application. / AndroidPIT Tested version: 2.19.0.201907232

File size: 28.6 MB

Compatibility: from Android 5.0 onwards

Business model: free of charge Get it on the Play Store Pixel Dungeon Hours and hours can be spent on this game, adventuring and dying over and over, getting a little further every time... many will say it's difficult, but that's the goal of Pixel Dungeon, a very entertaining rogue-like,game, with 8-bit graphics that's are quite pleasant to the eye. The basic Dungeon Pixel offers different classes of adventurers that can be unlocked, each with different strengths and weaknesses as well random generation of levels to keep things fresh. The game has an enthusiastic community and is very popular with developers who like to offer their own take on the format: you can also find other versions such as Shattered Pixel Dungen, Pixel Dungeon Unleashed etc on the Play Store. Hit marsupial rats, get paid in Pixel Dungeon. / © AndroidPIT Tested version: 1.9.2a

File size: 9.61 MB

Compatibility: Android 2.3+

Business model: Free with optional donation Get it on the Play Store Bring! Tired of writing your shopping lists on paper? Do you want to share them with family members or friends? Bring! Shopping list is then the application you need to try. This practical and free app allows you to share lists with several people. Support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant is also included.