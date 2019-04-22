Master of One UI: activate these Samsung features today

Samsung's new user interface, One UI, represents one of the most significant changes that the South Korean manufacturer has implemented to its software in recent years. This change from the Samsung Experience has particularly excited us and so we decided to reveal to you the best features that will help you make the most of it.

With its more minimalist and clean design, One UI was primarily designed to help you use your smartphone with one hand, so as to more easily reach the menu items that previously seemed distant. However, there are plenty of other features to discover and some of them hide behind the submenus. Let's take a look together at which are the most interesting.

One UI was created to help users reach the most difficult points of the user interface. / © AndroidPIT

Activate gestures for full-screen navigation

Navigation gestures within the user interface are one of the main features of Android Pie. Many manufacturers have adopted this type of navigation following the example of Google, while others (such as Samsung, in fact) have decided to develop their own version.

The main feature of gestures is the total elimination of the navigation bar, creating more space to be used on the display of the smartphone. To activate the gestures on your Galaxy phone just follow these steps:

Go to Settings > Screen > Navigation bar

Select the item Full screen gesture

Activate gestures to use a larger portion of the screen. / © AndroidPIT

With this setting on, the navigation bar will disappear completely and you can only rely on gestures to move around the interface. If you need a "guide" that tells you where to swipe, you can activate the Gesture hints function. This way you will be shown where to drag your finger from bottom to top for the various actions such as Back, Home and opening the list of Recent Apps.

Enable System Level Dark Mode

We were looking forward to the system-wide Dark Mode reaching Samsung devices and were finally satisfied when it did. Until now, the only way to save battery power with the huge AMOLED displays of the South Korean manufacturer's smartphones was to install a dark theme via the Themes section. However, the problem has finally been solved once and for all...

A dark theme will help you in reading and save battery. / © AndroidPIT

There are two ways to activate Night Mode. The easiest is to lower the notification drop-down menu by showing all the quick toggles, go to the second page and tap the Night Mode icon. Alternatively, simply go to Settings > Screen and activate the function from this item as a submenu.

Thanks to the Super AMOLED display of Samsung devices, the Dark Mode will surely help you to save precious energy, as well as giving the user interface a much more particular look and, above all, more considerate towards your eyes.

No more notifications for apps you use less

Sometimes we install apps that we only use from time to time, but despite this, they always do some background work that is shown in the notification bar. If you also experience this frustration, you're in luck!

The Sleeping Apps feature allows you to select a group of apps that you do not want to uninstall but that you want to do without persistent notifications for. In addition, adding them to this list will stop them running unnecessarily in the background, saving you battery power. So follow these simple steps:

Go to Settings > Device Support

Select the item Battery

Tap the Options button at the top right (three vertical dots) and select Settings

Choose the item Sleeping apps

By pressing the Add button you can choose which app to send to bed forever

Put to sleep apps from which you don't want to receive persistent notifications. / © AndroidPIT

Change the style of notifications in the lock screen

While previously it was only possible to choose whether to show the content of the notifications in the lock screen or not, thanks to the new One UI you will also be able to choose with which style to display them. You can find this setting under Settings > Lock screen > Notifications. In this submenu you can choose whether to display notifications, in what style (detailed, icon only or short), whether to hide the content, choose the level of transparency and whether to display the notification icons in the Always On Display.

You can finally change the style of the lock screen notifications. / © AndroidPIT

Manage your status bar in the best possible way

Since with the arrival of the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, Samsung has adopted the hole(s) in the display. You will notice new options thanks to which you can manage the status bar, more or less the same as you can find on various Android devices with notches.

A little customization is also possible in the status bar. / © AndroidPIT

By completely lowering the notification bar (two swipes) you can quickly access the notification menu by tapping the Options button (three vertical dots) and selecting the Status Bar item. In this new section of One UI you can limit the number of icons to be displayed in the status bar (3 icons or all notifications) or whether or not to display the percentage of the battery.

Hide the hole

This customization is currently only available on the new Galaxy S10 line and on Samsung devices equipped with Infinity-U Display with a dewdrop notch. As with other devices, this setting allows you to hide the hole or notch by setting a black background on the status bar.

Here's how the Galaxy S10+ looks after hiding the two front cameras. / © AndroidPIT

To activate the option just follow the few simple steps that you will find in our guide dedicated to this link.

Increase the system speed

As you probably already know, within the Developer Options of the Android operating system you can reduce the speed of the animations. This change makes smartphones faster, as animations between closing, opening, and switching between apps are faster.

Samsung offers the possibility to reduce animations in one touch. / © AndroidPIT

But many people don't know that in the new One UI, Samsung allows you to further accelerate system performance with a simple gesture. Simply activate the item Reduce animations from the menu Settings > Advanced functions.

Do you know of any other interesting One UI features to add to this list? Let us know below in the comments.