Access hidden info on your Android device with these secret codes
Your Android device holds a large amount of information about its hardware and system that an average user might find difficult to access. But if you know Android's secret codes, you can factory reset your device, find out its hidden camera information, instantly back up your precious data, and much more.
USSD codes
These aren't the secret ones, but they're not so well known. USSD, or Unstructured Supplementary Service Data, codes connect to the phone's network once dialed to perform certain functions, like finding out how much credit you have left on your prepaid phone or how much data you've used this month. They change often, and the codes vary from carrier to carrier. Here are a few you can try for some of the major US carriers:
- Check your data and SMS usage: *3282#
- Check your data and SMS usage: #3282
- Check your data usage: #932#
Android system codes
Some 'secret' codes are Android system codes, and usually begin with an asterisk or a pound symbol/hashtag. These don't require you to be connected to a network to use them, since they're just for the Android system on your device. These codes are updated regularly as new versions of Android software are released, and some manufacturers have their own additional special codes.
The code entry procedure is very simple and only requires you to bring up your dialer keypad and enter the appropriate number sequence. It's important to note that some codes are carrier-specific, so they won't work on all devices. So if your phone doesn't respond to a code, don't dwell on it, just move on and find another one.
Warning! These codes should be used with caution. They can make your phone lose data, or render it unusable. There's a lot of incomprehensible tech jargon which pops up in the menus after entering some of these codes, which means that if you aren't 100 percent sure what you're doing, don't do it.
List of secret codes for Android
These codes are mostly universal, and should work on Android devices, no matter the manufacturer. There might still be carrier restrictions on certain codes though, so they're not all guaranteed to work.
Info codes
|Code
|Function
|*#06#
|Show phone's IMEI
|*#0*#
|Info menu (doesn't work for all phones)
|*#*#4636#*#*
|Info menu
|*#*#34971539#*#*
|Camera info
|*#*#1111#*#*
|FTA software version
|*#*#1234#*#*
|PDA software version
|*#12580*369#
|Software and hardware info
|*#7465625#
|Device lock status
|*#*#232338#*#*
|MAC address
|*#*#2663#*#*
|Touchscreen version
|*#*#3264#*#*
|RAM version
|*#*#232337#*#
|Bluetooth address
|*#*#2222#*#*
|Hardware version
|*#*#44336#*#*
|Software version and update info
Backup codes
|Code
|Function
|*#*#273282*255*663282*#*#*
|Backup all media
Testing codes
|Code
|Function
|*#*#197328640#*#*
|Test mode
|*#*#232339#*#*
|Wi-Fi test
|*#*#0842#*#*
|Brightness and vibration test
|*#*#2664#*#*
|Touchscreen test
|*#*#232331#*#*
|Bluetooth test
|*#*#7262626#*#*
|Field test
|*#*#1472365#*#*
|GPS quick test
|*#*#1575#*#*
|Full GPS test
|*#*#0283#*#*
|Packet loopback test
|*#*#0*#*#*
|LCD display test
|*#*#0289#*#*
|Audio test
|*#*#0588#*#*
|Proximity sensor test
Configuration codes
|Code
|Function
|*#9090#
|Diagnostics settings
|*#301279#
|HSDPA/HSUPA settings
|*#872564#
|USB logging settings
Developer codes
|Code
|Function
|*#9900#
|System dump mode
|##778 (+green/call button)
|EPST menu
Manufacturer-specific codes
Motorola
|Code
|Function
|##7764726
|Hidden Motorola Droid menu
HTC
|Code
|Function
|*#*#3424#*#*
|HTC test program
|##786#
|(Caution!) Phone reset menu
|##3282#
|EPST menu
|##3424#
|Diagnostic mode
|##33284#
|Field test
|##8626337#
|Launch Vocoder
|*#*#4636#*#*
|HTC info menu
Other codes
|Code
|Function
|*#7780#
|(Caution!) Factory reset
|*2767*3855#
|(Caution!) Full factory reset
|*#*#7594#*#*
|Power off the phone
|*#*#8351#*#*
|Activate dialer log mode
|#*#8350#*#*
|Disactivate dialer log mode
Stay away from these codes (Caution! Risk of data loss and rendering phone useless)
|Code
|Function
|(Caution!) Factory data partition reset
|(Caution!) Format device
There's a good chance you'll never need to use these codes, but if you do then now you know where to find them.
Are there any secret codes that you find yourself using all the time? Or are there any we haven't listed here that are really interesting? Let us know in the comments!
