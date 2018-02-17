How to open SIM card slot if you don't have a SIM tool

Remember where you keep your SIM tools—those little metal things you occasionally get with a new phone? No, me neither, but don't despair. Fortunately for me, and you, I've MacGyvered my way into the SIM card tray and microSD card slot many a time. Here are a few handy ways to open the SIM card slot without a SIM tool.

What do you have near you?

Earring or piercing

The right tool for the job might be closer than you think, as in right inside your own body. Traditional earrings with thinner wires or hooks work best, on others, you might need to unscrew the ball/spike on the end. More extreme piercings might be too large to serve as SIM tray openers.

Earrings are the most common and simple DIY SIM tools around. / © AndroidPIT

Paperclip

Probably the next most common thing if you happen to work in an office. Not the fat plastic coated paperclips, but pretty much any small paper clip will get your SIM tray ejected. And when you're done you can use it to attach various bits of paper together.

It looks like you are trying to open a SIM tray! / © AndroidPIT

Needle

If you repair socks and pants as much as I do (you don't want to know) then you'll have a needle floating around the house somewhere. Just use the not-pointy end in the SIM eject hole and press down on the edge of a table. I'd advise you not to try this using your hand.

Just the trick. / © AndroidPIT

Thumb tack/staple

Another ubiquitous object around the home and office is the thumb tack. There's many shapes and sizes but pretty much all of them are capable of opening your SIM tray. If you're thinking outside the box then you've probably realized that you could also use a staple.

Solutions are all around us. / © AndroidPIT

Of course, there's lots of other alternatives too, including a toothpick, safety pin or basically any other pointy thing you have laying around.

Do you have any other secret SIM tools to share?