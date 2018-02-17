How to open SIM card slot if you don't have a SIM tool
Remember where you keep your SIM tools—those little metal things you occasionally get with a new phone? No, me neither, but don't despair. Fortunately for me, and you, I've MacGyvered my way into the SIM card tray and microSD card slot many a time. Here are a few handy ways to open the SIM card slot without a SIM tool.
What do you have near you?
Earring or piercing
The right tool for the job might be closer than you think, as in right inside your own body. Traditional earrings with thinner wires or hooks work best, on others, you might need to unscrew the ball/spike on the end. More extreme piercings might be too large to serve as SIM tray openers.
Paperclip
Probably the next most common thing if you happen to work in an office. Not the fat plastic coated paperclips, but pretty much any small paper clip will get your SIM tray ejected. And when you're done you can use it to attach various bits of paper together.
Needle
If you repair socks and pants as much as I do (you don't want to know) then you'll have a needle floating around the house somewhere. Just use the not-pointy end in the SIM eject hole and press down on the edge of a table. I'd advise you not to try this using your hand.
Thumb tack/staple
Another ubiquitous object around the home and office is the thumb tack. There's many shapes and sizes but pretty much all of them are capable of opening your SIM tray. If you're thinking outside the box then you've probably realized that you could also use a staple.
Of course, there's lots of other alternatives too, including a toothpick, safety pin or basically any other pointy thing you have laying around.
Do you have any other secret SIM tools to share?
13 comments
One more reason why I like the removable battery the sim card was always under the back cover no tools needed
My moto g5 plus tray will come out with NOTHING but the friggin tool, which of course EVERYONE LOSES. Why in the world would they engineer it so?
Should've come up with a better method to insert the SIM card. It's gonna be annoying when you have to open it up but you can't find anything to help.
hear hear
Does anyone else think it is a stupid setup? New phone did not come with one, Verizon gave me one, put it on my keychain, lost keys a week later...first time ever in my life doing that! AND does anyone know what to do when the Samsung Galaxy battery quits and needs replacing, since who knows how to get to that. I used to think prying the whole back off the S4 was stupid, but this is worse.
A toothpick grips the tray after releasing it and pulls it out like prom night.
ftw
The paperclip worked like a charm. Thank you.
Mechanical Pencil worked like magic .
Mechanical pencil works perfectly
This is not a reply to the comment on the paper clip being stuck in sim hole...although thats a tricky one considering you cant really see down inside that well. I lost tool to unlock sim card tray... I used an earing, it unlocked but did not open much at all.. Maybe a centimeter. So i used two razor blades and used sharp edges to grip both sides of tray and pull while my husband held phone on counter top.. Sure enough it came out after hours of trying before thinking about razor blades.
I have a part of a paper clip stuck in my sim hole. What do I do to get it out?
Did you try a magnet to get it out?