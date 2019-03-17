5 new apps and games you need to check out this week

As we do every week, we are back to introduce our new selection of applications that have appeared on the Play Store in recent days. Our editors and our community have created this list to help you discover the best games and apps that are worth your time. Let's get into it!

A collaboration between CERN and Google Arts & Culture, this app will appeal to astronomy enthusiasts or anyone who wants to better understand the universe. As the name implies, Big Bang AR will transport you back 13.8 billion years, revealing how the universe first came to be - the formation of space and time, stars, planets and more. With narration by Tilda Swinton, this app gives you an overview of one of the greatest subjects in history, all in mixed reality.

Stardew Valley, one of the most popular indie games released in recent years, has made its debut on Android. The wholesome farming RPG begins with a familiar story - you move to the countryside to escape the busy city life and meet a cast of colorful characters. Of course, you have to plant crops and look after animals, but the strength of the game lies in its captivating story and the relationships you build in your new village. Stardew Valley might have a seemingly high price of $7.99, but the magical experience it delivers is worth every cent. There are no microtransactions and you will get hours and hours of great gameplay.

Get it on Google Play.

Serial Box

Serial Box is a company that offers you written fiction in a different, but familiar format. Their app has recently made its way onto Android (just after making an agreement with Marvel on creating content on Black Panther, Jessica Jones, Thor and Black Widow). However, what it offers is not novels. Serial Box calls its content "serials" (hence the name) and they work very much like TV shows, with seasons and episodes, which are perfect for listening or reading on the commute. You also get both formats, ebook and audio, for one price.

Serial Box offers a variety of content. / © AndroidPIT

Get it on Google Play.

Calculator 2: The Game

Let's get this out of the way first - this application has not been officially released yet. You can download it, but since it's not the final version, you may encounter some bugs. But let's move on to the game itself. As the title indicates, you need to use a calculator to achieve your goals and solve puzzles. An easy example from the very beginning of the game: get the number 200 by "multiplying by 4" and "adding 10". The application has a fun little tutorial and a light end-of-the-world scenario, but it's also a great way to challenge yourself with numbers.

Calculation exercises in a calculator / © AndroidPIT

Get it on Google Play.

Snow Drift

The concept of this game is relatively simple: you have to make the snow disappear. To do this, you use your car and drive it (or rather drift it) on the snow to clear it. Of course, you have to be careful not to hit anything or the car will be destroyed. With the parts you earn from the snow, you can customize and upgrade cars. It's a fun little game - not very long and not very complicated, but it's free. There might be some annoying video ads, however - a problem you can solve by playing in Airplane mode.

Beware of brake blows! / © AndroidPIT

Get it on Google Play.

These are our picks of the week. Did you find any interesting new apps? Let us know in the comments below.