5 new apps that are absolutely worth a visit this week

Every day, many Android applications and games appear on the Play Store, but the Google application store doesn't necessarily make it easy to find these new features, so like every Saturday in this article, we wanted to highlight five applications and games that deserve your attention.

If you are an Amazfit smartwatch owner but not only, AmazFace is the right application for you. AmazFace has indeed more than 35,000 dials to personalize watches. Not only can you download the watch dial, but you can also find instructions and tools to create a dial and share it.

Not only football is entitled to its console and mobile simulations, but also cycling: Live Cycling Manager 2 is the counterpart of Football Manager on the cycling side. This management game immerses you in the world of a boss of a bicycle team. You need to recruit the best cyclists, coaches, psychologists, doctors, and mechanics to lead the team of your dreams to victory. An offline version is available to enjoy the season. In short, if your dream is to become Marc Madiot or Vincent Lavenu, Live Cycling Manager 2 is for you.

SublimBeats Music Player

SublimBeats is a complete and intuitive new music player that offers a pleasant and intuitive design. The app supports most mp3, flac, wave, aac formats... and includes a 6-band equalizer with a bass and 3D booster. Thus, you can activate Music Visualizer for a better visual experience and choose between four animations integrated into this application. Finally, SublimBeats also offers you extensive features such as UPnP, which allow you to browse your network content and read it on your phone

Hiitmi - Interval Timer

Currently available in early access, Hiitmi - Interval Timer is a stopwatch that helps you manage your training at high-intensity intervals. The application is not polluted by any advertising and is very easy to use. The app, created by enthusiasts, also allows you to create your own training and share it with your friends.

MONOLISK

MONOLISK is a mixture of action-RPG, CCG and dungeon building. Whether it is the graphics, the soundtrack, the animations, the sounds, the menus, the varied and stylish loot, the game is very pleasant. Interestingly, there's no need to pay, and no advertising whatsoever. Too bad there's no adventure fashion. For the rest, go for it!