Alt-Frequencies challenges you to fight the system on the airwaves

How often do we put our ears to work in a game? We're often so focused on visual stimulation that the audio takes a backseat. But an intriguing new title is coming that asks us to listen. Listen carefully, or be trapped in a time loop forever.

Alt-Frequencies is an upcoming game from Accidental Queens, the developers behind A Normal Lost Phone, a game that won critical acclaim by presenting a compelling human story through the novel concept of poking around in a stranger's phone. Once again, we have a narrative that unfolds through an unusual mechanic - this time, through listening to and disrupting different radio stations. We had a chance to try out a demo at Berlin's A Maze festival for experimental games, and donned the headphones to fight for justice. Best played with headphones or risk alarming those around you. / © AndroidPIT The narrative of Alt-Frequencies centers around a Groundhog Day-style time loop, which has condemned society to re-live the same slice of time over and over again. The worst part? Somehow, we all voted for it. But you have the power to liberate humanity via the magic of...radio?

In the age of YouTube and podcasts, radio may seem a little dated but Alt-Frequencies portrays the medium with an effective combination of affectionate parody and pointed skewering of the way mass-media tries to manipulate us. The player can tune into to different radio stations offering very different perspectives and personalities - for example, conspiracy theorist pirate radio, a conservative talk radio station, rebellious student activists, politicians and even a dog. But merely being a passive listener won't get you anywhere, as eventually the time loop will set in and you start all over again. Instead, you have the power to record sections of what you hear and then play back your recordings to interrupt the broadcasts on other stations, causing the hosts to react in different ways and changing the timeline. Different stations with different personalities. / © Accidental Queens / ARTE The interface is simple with only a few buttons on screen at any time, but there are also gesture-based controls implemented that are designed to make the game more accessible to the visually impaired. Given that the overwhelming majority of games (as in 'video' games) rely on graphics as the primary appeal, this is a welcome consideration for the blind.