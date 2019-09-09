Where, when and how to follow Apple's iPhone 11 keynote

After an unspectacular IFA and the start of the school year, Apple's day is finally coming. So, are you ready to discover what the American giant will present? Apple's famous keynote presented by its iconic boss, Tim Cook, will be held this Tuesday, September 10 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino. Here's how to follow the keynote live so you don't miss anything.

Like every year, Apple will unveil its brand new iPhone range. Last year, the manufacturer announced the iPhone XR, XS and XS Max. In 2019, Apple could say goodbye to the Roman numeral to unveil the iPhone 11 (successor to the iPhone XR), the iPhone 11 Pro (successor to the iPhone XS) and the iPhone 11 Pro Max (successor to the iPhone XS Max). In addition to the full launch of iOS 13, the Cupertino firm could mention a new Apple Watch. Several rumors also mention the return of the "one more thing" trope. Apple AR glasses are the subject of murmurs.

When is the next iPhone event?

A reminder never hurts. The event will take place on Tuesday, September 10 at 18:00 (BST) in the UK, and 10:00 (PT) in the U.S.

How to watch Apple's keynote live

There are several ways to follow Apple's keynote presented by Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, live. First of all, you can check our AndroidPIT website tomorrow evening for the new products announced by the American brand. Apple also broadcasts its keynote live. This year, there's a small innovation, it is even possible to watch the conference on YouTube.

From a computer

You must go to the Apple site using the Safari web browser (macOS Sierra 10.12 or later) or use the Microsoft Edge browser on Windows 10. Other platforms can also access the feed using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264 and AAC required).

From your tablet and smartphone

For Apple device owners, it is necessary to have an iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch running on iOS 10.0 or later.

From an Apple TV

If you own a 2nd or 3rd generation Apple TV, you must have the update 6.0 or later. If you have the latest model, you will need to download the "Apple Events" application on the device's home page, under the AppStore tab.

From YouTube

This is a first for Apple. It will be possible to follow Apple's keynote from the Google video streaming platform. Apple certainly wants to reach as many people as possible and it is likely that Apple will set a new audience record for its back-to-school conference.