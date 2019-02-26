Apple Music will soon be available for Google Home devices
Apple Music may soon be integrated into Google Home devices as well. The news breaks courtesy of a screenshot showing the Cupertino music streaming app in the list of Google Home compatible apps for iOS.
Thanks to our colleagues at MacRumors, we learned that, in the not too distant future, Apple Music will receive integration with Google Home devices. Currently, the music streaming app appears in the Google Home app list for iOS, but it seems impossible to connect it to the devices of the Mountain View giant.
This move does not surprise us particularly, especially considering that Apple Music has recently been made available on Amazon Echo speakers. With the arrival of Apple Music also on Google Home, the service will further increase its customer base. In addition, owners of Google Home devices will receive the benefit of being able to take advantage of almost all major music streaming services available.
Apple recently announced that its service boasts more than 50 million paying users, still far removed from Spotify's nearly 100 million Premium customers. However, the huge gap may soon be closing, but it remains to be seen by how much.
Via: Phone Arena Source: MacRumors
No comments