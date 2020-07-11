The best 5 new apps for Android and iOS this week

This week has been slightly more interesting than the last one in terms of new apps. While waiting for the big releases of games like Apex Legends or Pokemon Unite, I played a turn-based Japanese RPG imagined by the creator of Nier: Automata.

I also found the first photo filter application not to be totally useless as well as other games and productivity applications for iOS and Android. From mobile games to productivity and interface customization applications, here's a list of five new iOS and Android applications that the AndroidPIT community helped me to discover this week. SINoAlice: a Japanese RPG tactic This game from Pokelabo (published by Square Enix) was apparently much, much anticipated in Europe since its initial release in Japan in 2017. This can be explained by the fact that SINoAlice was imagined by Yoko Taro, to whom we have to tank for Nier: Automata. So it's a turn-based RPG tactic. You play as one of five characters on the team. Each character is a manga-fied version of characters from classic tales such as Alice in Wonderland, Snow White, Pinocchio, Cinderella or Little Red Riding Hood. SINoAlice is a turn-by-turn RPG with an excellent soundtrack. / © AndroidPIT / Pokelabo The turn-based RPGs with a fairy-tale inspired universe with dark/emo sauce are really not my cup of tea. But the soundtrack by Keiichi Okabe (who also worked on Nier: Automata) is really nice. The gameplay mechanics are very simplistic and consist of tapping the screen. But the RPG aspect with the progression of your character, the improvement of its weapons, its spells, and the management of your energy bar (of mana) makes the phases of combat sufficiently dynamic. There's a whole bunch of micro-transactions and, like any good RPG made in Japan that respects itself, the interface is extremely heavy. Apart from that, it's a great find for fans of this universe.

You can download the game SINoALICE for free (in-app purchases) from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Hellrider 3: a dystopian racing game I didn't play the two previous games but Hellrider 3 is a runner (a game in which your character runs or advances alone) but with horizontal scrolling, not vertical scrolling as it is usually the case. You play a biker in a dystopian world that evokes the great outdoors in the United States with great highways lined with forests or desert expanses. You must then complete races aboard your motorcycle and avoid obstacles as well as enemies who come to put obstacles in your way. Hellrider 3 has nervous gameplay and a very nice graphic paw. / © AndroidPIT / Anji Games The game integrates small scenario elements and RPG-lite mechanics to enhance your bike, character, and weapons. The game is really beautiful and its graphic paw reminds me a bit of a game like Firewatch, in a totally different register, certainly.

You can download the Hellrider 3 game for free (in-app purchases) from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Soda Dungeon 2: a dungeon-crawler and management game Soda Dungeon 2 is a "dungeon crawler" type game in which you must explore labyrinthine dungeons before reaching the end boss. In this game, you have to attract adventurers with your soda to get them to hunt loot in the endless dungeons of the game. This loot can then be used to improve your soda tavern, in an endless cycle based on the mechanics of "idle games". In concrete terms, you have turn-based combat phases against bosses in the dungeons, but the heart of the gameplay is managing your resources and upgrading your soda tavern. Soda Dungeon 2 is a dungeon-crawler with a management game aspect. / © Armor Games Basically, you have to manage your team of mercenaries and the investment of the collected loot as well as the development of your tavern, rather than fighting in the dungeons. Idle games aren't for everyone, but if you like management more than action, then Soda Dungeon 2 is for you.