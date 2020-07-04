The best 5 new apps for Android smartphones and iOS this week
This week has been incredibly disappointing in terms of app releases. I had a lot of trouble making a roughly relevant selection of five applications. If we're expecting big releases in terms of games with the upcoming mobile port of Apex Legends or the MOBA Pokemon Unite, you'll have to put brakes on.
From mobile games to productivity and interface customization applications, here is a list of the five iOS and Android applications that deserve to be mentioned as well as those that the AndroidPIT community helped me discover this week.
Oto Music, a free local music player
Oto Music is a new local music player application. The application supports classic features such as Chromecast support, playlist creation and management, a dark mode, a sleek and customizable user interface, and an equalizer.
This is absolutely not the kind of application that I use personally. But if you're an audiophile, you have a smartphone capable of playing Hi-Fi audio files in FLAC and you want to be able to manage your albums and playlists directly from the app, while playing with the equalizer (quite accurate by the way), then Oto Music is a good choice.
The app is totally free and I have not seen any ads or in-app purchases once the app is installed.
You can download the Oto Music application for free from the Google Play Store.
JioMeet, a free and unlimited Zoom clone
JioMeet is an application of Reliance, an industrial group whose leader Mukesh Amabani can be considered as the Indian Jeff Bezos. JioMeet is simply a copy-and-paste of Zoom. The interface is almost identical to that of Zoom, right down to the blue and white color code.
Unlike Zoom, which is a paid video conferencing service that limits the duration of your sessions to a certain number of hours in a row, JioMeet is completely free and offers unlimited group video calls with up to 100 participants.
So I obviously didn't try to gather 100 people on the same call because my circle of friends and relatives is light years away from being that big. And, unlike Zoom who was forced to put a lot of effort into the issue of personal data, JioMeet does not offer end-to-end encryption.
In addition, the application brews quite broadly in the collection of your data, like just about all its competitors for that matter. If you're looking for a free alternative to Zoom and Meet while enjoying unlimited calls, JioMeet may be worth a try. But I advise you to be careful and check the application's permissions.
You can download the JioMeet application for free from the Google Play Store.
Golf on Mars, let's play 18 craters
It is the continuation of the excellent Desert Golfing released several years ago. So it's a game of golf on Mars with procedurally generated courses. This means that each player will play a hole, or crater here, different from the others.
In Desert Golfing, each hole was also procedurally generated and the game has long been reputed to be infinite, with the true end not being discovered until several years after its initial release. But everyone started from the same place, so everyone was playing on exactly the same holes.
With Golf On Mars, everyone's game is totally unique and there are nearly 26 billion possible holes. Basically, the game has a very, very, but really good life span. The gameplay is incredibly intuitive and the controls are simple to master. In short, it's a great way to spend time on the road (or in the office, but shhh!).
You can buy the Golf on Mars game for €3.19/3.49 from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.
Dumb Ways to Die: Superheroes
It's a rather silly vertical runner, as its name suggests, in which you have to survive an obstacle course in a mode reminiscent of the total Wipeout TV sow (yes I know, what a reference!), but deadlier.
The principle is quite simple, you just have to stay pressed on your screen to move forward. And all the gameplay is based on anticipation and the "die and retry" system, which consists of learning from each of your "dumb ways to die" to avoid doing them again and win the race.
With this Superheroes edition, you have the possibility to use... superpowers to complete your races like fire immunity, a coin detector (virtual currency to unlock content), or teleportation. On the other hand, the game is full of micro-transactions, which is its only big flaw.
You can download Dumb Ways to Die: Superheroes for free (in-app purchases) from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.
Slatch, end-to-end encrypted messaging with built-in translator
Cock-a-doodle-doo! It's a made-in-France application that allows you to translate your written messages as well as your voice AND video calls in real-time.
The interface is very neat and you can create messaging groups or launch video or voice calls, as long as you give the necessary authorizations to the app. You can then choose, when sending each message, in which language it should reach your recipient(s).
I quickly tested it with my sister, who played the English for the occasion, and the translation turned out to be quite accurate. The application supports 103 languages according to its official website. And you can juggle between the different versions (original or translated) of each message.
It's a pretty cool feature. But where Slatcher wants to stand out is on data protection. So the application offers end-to-end encryption of your conversations.
You also have an "interpreter" function like Google Translate, which allows you to translate quickly and in turn what two interlocutors say in two different languages. For audio messages or voice and video calls, there is a "magic button" that allows you to translate what you say in real-time. But during my test, the button was not activatable. I could see it on the screen but it didn't work.
You can download the Slatch application for free from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.
What do you think of this selection? Have you already tested some of the applications on this list? What would be your apps of the week? Share your opinions in the comments!
