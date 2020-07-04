The best 5 new apps for Android smartphones and iOS this week

This week has been incredibly disappointing in terms of app releases. I had a lot of trouble making a roughly relevant selection of five applications. If we're expecting big releases in terms of games with the upcoming mobile port of Apex Legends or the MOBA Pokemon Unite, you'll have to put brakes on.

From mobile games to productivity and interface customization applications, here is a list of the five iOS and Android applications that deserve to be mentioned as well as those that the AndroidPIT community helped me discover this week.

Oto Music, a free local music player

Oto Music is a new local music player application. The application supports classic features such as Chromecast support, playlist creation and management, a dark mode, a sleek and customizable user interface, and an equalizer.

This is absolutely not the kind of application that I use personally. But if you're an audiophile, you have a smartphone capable of playing Hi-Fi audio files in FLAC and you want to be able to manage your albums and playlists directly from the app, while playing with the equalizer (quite accurate by the way), then Oto Music is a good choice.

The app is totally free and I have not seen any ads or in-app purchases once the app is installed.

The Oto Music app for Android is a free, ad-free local player. / © AndroidPIT

You can download the Oto Music application for free from the Google Play Store.

JioMeet, a free and unlimited Zoom clone

JioMeet is an application of Reliance, an industrial group whose leader Mukesh Amabani can be considered as the Indian Jeff Bezos. JioMeet is simply a copy-and-paste of Zoom. The interface is almost identical to that of Zoom, right down to the blue and white color code.

Unlike Zoom, which is a paid video conferencing service that limits the duration of your sessions to a certain number of hours in a row, JioMeet is completely free and offers unlimited group video calls with up to 100 participants.

So I obviously didn't try to gather 100 people on the same call because my circle of friends and relatives is light years away from being that big. And, unlike Zoom who was forced to put a lot of effort into the issue of personal data, JioMeet does not offer end-to-end encryption.

In addition, the application brews quite broadly in the collection of your data, like just about all its competitors for that matter. If you're looking for a free alternative to Zoom and Meet while enjoying unlimited calls, JioMeet may be worth a try. But I advise you to be careful and check the application's permissions.

JioMeet is a Zoom clone but does not offer end-to-end encryption. / © AndroidPIT

You can download the JioMeet application for free from the Google Play Store.

Golf on Mars, let's play 18 craters

It is the continuation of the excellent Desert Golfing released several years ago. So it's a game of golf on Mars with procedurally generated courses. This means that each player will play a hole, or crater here, different from the others.

In Desert Golfing, each hole was also procedurally generated and the game has long been reputed to be infinite, with the true end not being discovered until several years after its initial release. But everyone started from the same place, so everyone was playing on exactly the same holes.

With Golf On Mars, everyone's game is totally unique and there are nearly 26 billion possible holes. Basically, the game has a very, very, but really good life span. The gameplay is incredibly intuitive and the controls are simple to master. In short, it's a great way to spend time on the road (or in the office, but shhh!).