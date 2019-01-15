Need a holiday? 6 apps for booking your summer getaway
Update: Compare hotels rooms too!
Summer may feel like a million years away, to those of us in the Northern Hemisphere at least, but that doesn't mean you can't dream of better weather. If you’re planning a little winter getaway, but you want to travel on a budget, we’ve selected 5 apps that will make your vacation dreams a reality!
HolidayPirates
Available in several languages, HolidayPirates brings together a series of good deals and promotions for hundreds of destinations around the world. You’ll find offers on flights, hotels, trains, and even car rentals. The app also offers the option of setting alerts so that you won’t miss the best discounts. It has recently undergone an interesting overhaul to make navigation easier, as well. You can easily indicate your budget, destination and airport of departure. So as soon as a deal matches your criteria, the app will send a notification to your phone.
- App version: varies with device
- Size: varies with device
- App compatibility: varies with device
- Price: free
Holidayguru
Like HolidayPirates, Holidayguru aims to offer you good options for traveling cheaply. The app uses its expertise to provide you with information about current offers. It’s also possible to search for offerings, interact with the online community and receive personalized alerts. As always, for certain offers, it’s necessary to book quickly or you might miss out on your opportunity.
- App version: 3.0.2
- Size: 7 MB
- App compatibility: Android 4.0.3 or higher
- Price: free
Skyscanner
If you’re looking first and foremost to save on flight costs, Skyscanner will provide you with a convenient flight comparison. It offers one of the best directories of low-cost airlines with over fifty companies. Skyscanner has great features such as a list of the cheapest flights from your nearest airport, a monthly price calendar for particular destinations, and price alerts.
- App version: 5.59
- Size: 21 MB
- App compatibility: Android 5.0 or higher
- Price: free
KAYAK
Here's another well-known flight search engine. KAYAK surveys hundreds of other travel sites to get you deals on flights, hotels and rental cars. The app will give you all the same features as the website. You can get an overview in a calendar view, set up price alerts, and even track the status of any flight. If you have Alexa, you can also set up a KAYAK skill to ask your assistant for information on flights and hotels:
- App version: Varies with device
- Size: Varies with device
- App compatibility: Varies with device
- Price: free
Trivago
If it is hotels you are looking for, then look no further than Trivago. If, like many modern travelers, you prefer to book your trip alone rather than going down the package holiday route, then you'll need something to help you book decent accommodation. Trivago allows you to search for and compare hotel rooms virtually anywhere in the world. It pulls data from hundreds of sites worldwide, so you can be sure to get the best price on a room or suite.
- App version: Varies with device
- Size: Varies with device
- App compatibility: Varies with device
- Price: free
Lastminute
Finally, we’ll finish this list with one of the pioneers in cheap travel, by which I mean Lastminute. As the name suggests, the app compiles a whole series of offers and remains available even at the last minute (and before that as well). The Lastminute app uses the same principle as the original website: find your best flight, hotel, and stay at the best price. Perfect for those impulse holidays!
- App version: 7.2.8
- Size: 28 MB
- App compatibility: Android 4.4 or higher
- Price: free
What about you? What apps do you use to travel on a budget? Let us know in the comments.
No comments