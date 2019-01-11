We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.

2 min read 1 Comment

The best AR apps to augment your selfies

Authored by: Simone Scanu

With the release of Google Pixel 2, the Mountain View giant also released its exclusive app dedicated to AR stickers, called Playground, which you can use only if you own a Pixel. What about owners of other smartphones? Yes, almost everyone can benefit from the potential of Augmented Reality nowadays! Instagram and Snapchat excluded (it would be too trivial to name them), you can still use these apps.

Sweet Snap

Sweet Snap is an excellent tool to modify your selfies before you share them on social media. The incredible variety of stickers you can apply to your photos are divided into categories. They will allow you to make your selfies more fun and original. Of course, there are other ways to enhance your face, including filters and the famous beauty mode to adjust your skin tone.

Holo

Holo is an AR apps that lets you 'project' holograms of people or animals, anywhere in the world that's framed by the camera of your smartphone. No matter if it's a landscape or a simple selfie, you can choose from hundreds of stickers and holograms including celebrities, movies, sports, music and many other categories.

Snow

This app is used by more than 200 million people! When it was first created, Snow was a selfie editor that allowed you to modify some aspects of your photos - using beauty effects, for example. However, AR has made its way here too and Snow now allows you to apply make-up to your face in addition to various virtual accessories.

snow app ar
Snow is an app that is often used instead of Snapchat. / © Snow
  • You can download Snow directly from the Google Play Store at this link.

Star Wars

The official app of the famous franchise is ready to catapult you into a galaxy far far away, thanks to the potential of the augmented reality! In addition to being able to virtually dress as a Jedi Knight, you will be able to wield a lightsaber or place a Stormtrooper in your room.

Do you know of any other apps that you think should be included in this selection? Let us know in the comments below.

Facebook Share on Facebook Twitter Tweet on Twitter Google+ Share on Google+ 4 Shares

1 Comment

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Recommended articles
Recommended articles
FOLLOW US: