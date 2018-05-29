Enter the void: the best apps and games for Oculus Go

The Oculus Go has landed, and finally, we have a standalone VR solution that doesn't require connecting to a high end PC or awkwardly slotting your phone into the contraption. Great, but what can it do? We take a look at the best apps for Oculus Go to see if it's really worth buying. Oculus Go review:could this bring VR to the masses?

Everything you need to know before buying a VR headset

Virtual reality was most quickly adopted by gamers, who relish in the potential for immersion in fantasy worlds. Naturally, the Oculus Go doesn't lack for games, and we've included a few of the best here but virtual reality is finding its way into other spheres, including social and multimedia. Best games for Oculus Go

Pet Lab

Catan VR

End Space Best social and multimedia apps for Oculus Go Oculus Rooms

Netflix

Within Republique VR A stealth-based game with an intriguing cyberpunk story, Republique VR is created by a team that's comprised of veterans from classic franchises like Metal Gear Solid, Halo, and FEAR. The whole thing is split up into five episodes, which given the slow-and-steady-wins-the-race pacing of stealth games, is more than satisfactory for your ten bucks.

The story takes place in a repressive totalitarian state, with a protagonist called Hope, who finds herself on the run from the authorities. All the action is seen from the viewpoint of CCTV cameras. The player can switch between different cameras to guide Hope and scout ahead. Precision and planning are crucial to survival, but also a methodical approach to reconnaissance can unveil many hidden secrets. As well as stealth, there are RPG elements in that you can upgrade Hope's skills, such as pickpocketing which is useful for acquiring secrets, and also various puzzles, although nothing too mind-bending. Stylish, challenging and with an involving story, you shouldn't let this stealth game slip under your radar. Price: $9.99 Pet Lab Become a magical creature creator with Pet Lab, an imaginative game which puts you in charge of a creature shop in a fantasy world. In your laboratory, you'll hatch various cute and colorful critters from eggs and customize them with different techniques and ingredients. You and your creatures can take on various challenges and puzzles to master your technique and build your creature shop's reputation.

Pet lab is easy and cute enough to recommend to children but I have to admit it's still a lot of fun for grownups. Well-designed, creative and visually appealing, Pet Labs is a great example of a VR game that excels within the limitations of a lighter device like Oculus Go. Price: free with in-app purchases Catan VR Board game phenomenon Settlers of Catan gets the VR treatment with Oculus Go, and it's certainly a visually gorgeous way to experience the popular tabletop game. Playing Settlers of Catan in VR isn't so different from doing it in real life–but of course, that's the point.

Instead of having to round up your friends and get them to come to your living room (which is fun, granted, but schedules and geography don't always make that easy), you sit around a table in a beautiful, viking-esque wooden hall as your virtual avatars (hands and heads only), and clash over the conquest of Catan. Download and conquer: the best strategy games for Android The gameplay of Settlers of Catan itself is represented faithfully in VR, so it's every bit as engrossing as the hit board game. Cross-play is also supported with Gear VR and Oculus Rift, so you don't need the same headset as your friends. If your friends aren't into VR or Settlers of Catan (what kind of lame nerds are you hanging out with?), then you can invite the AI to the table and still get a decent game from the bots, or challenge new people online. Price: $9.99 End Space End Space made a big impact on the Gear VR and remains one of the best space fighter sims in virtual reality today. An absolute must-try for anyone entering VR gaming, End Space's gorgeous visuals, immersive environment, and sci-fi story keep it on top of the game.