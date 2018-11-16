The best VR games to play on PC

Even though virtual reality is becoming more mobile all the time, when it comes to gaming, the immersive experience of connecting your headset to a high-end PC can't be beaten in terms of graphics and movement. We've put together a list of our favorite PC VR games that you should try with your HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Samsung Odyssey or other compatible headsets. Valve may be working on their own VR headset

Superhot VR Superhot is fantastic to play in VR, thanks to its key gimmick: time only moves when you do. Movement in VR can often be overwhelming, especially when you're not used to reacting to attacks happening all around you. In this shooter, you just need to stay still to freeze time, catch your breath, and decide your next move. Enemy bullets will just hover in the air, patiently waiting for you.

Drawing obvious parallels to the famous 'bullet time' of the The Matrix, Superhot VR lets you feel as effortlessly badass as Neo, and lets you dodge bullets with your own body without the risk of whiplash. Get it on Oculus Store / Steam Beat Saber In our full-length review of Beat Saber, we likened it to Jedis going out dancing, and it's the best Star Wars meets clubbing experience this side of Mos Eisley. Armed with a pair of glowing blades, your mission is not to slice through stormtroopers but rather to chop down colored blocks, all while keeping to the beat of the music.

Beat Saber's immersive but easily accessible audio-visual-motion experience has made it a hit with VR fans of different stripes. It still sports an 'Overwhelmingly Positive' rating even after thousands of reviews. Get it on Oculus Store / Steam Skyrim VR The Elder Scrolls Skyrim is great because well, it's...Skyrim. But in VR. Bethesda's epic open world RPG was already quite immersive thanks to the great attention to detail that went into building the world. In virtual reality, you'll still be questing, slaying monsters and looting, but you'll feel like you're really there wearing the horned helm of the Dragonborn.

Nice physical touches like raising your shield up and swing a sword with your actual hands, combined with craning your neck up to see dragons overhead, or peering down into the dungeon depths, transport you to the world of Tamriel like never before. Of course you'll end up actually shouting. And yes, you can mod it. Get it on Steam Elite Dangerous VR Elite: Dangerous is already an excellent a space sim MMO, but the VR version lets you feel like you're really right there in the cockpit - just you and your trusty ship ready to take on the galaxy. While the freedom of movement can take some getting used to, the skillful design generally keeps the dreaded motion sickness at bay, leaving you free to find your space legs. Once you've got the hang of it, you've got the most immersive space game experience bar none.

Elite Dangerous can be enjoyed with the standard VR controllers that some with your headset. However, for the next level of immersion, you can get a Hands On Throttle and Stick (HOTAS) controller to really pilot your ship like you're in the cockpit. Get it on Oculus Store / Steam Star Trek: Bridge Crew What if the cockpit just isn't big enough for you? Then it's time to try the bridge. You don't have to be a hardcore Trekkie to enjoy Star Trek: Bridge Crew. Just like it says on the tin, this game places you on the bridge of the Starship Enterprise. There are four bridge positions that can be filled by four players in co-op mode, including the coveted position of captain, of course. But it's also possible to just play solo if that's your thing.

Built to be enjoyed in VR from the ground up, the re-creation of the bridge environment is just stunning. For old school Trek fans, there's also an expansion that puts everything in the style of the classic Spock/Picard/Worf Star Trek: The Next Generation series. Get it on Oculus Store / Steam Robo Recall Epic Games of Fortnite fame made this VR shooter in which you're tasked with hunting down or 'recalling' rogue robots. Apart from your standard weapons, one of the joys of this game is the interactivity of the world. Almost anything you see can be picked up and used as a shield or turned into a weapon. You can even pluck bullets and projectiles out of the air and hurl them back at your enemies. Or rip the arm off a robot and proceed to bash others with it.