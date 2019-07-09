Can Spotify Lite replace the Spotify app?

Spotify is one of the most popular ways to stream music on the go, but for those with entry-level or old smartphones, it can be a struggle to use the app due to a lack of power. Today, the problem might be solved, thanks to a new app: Spotify Lite.

Spotify Lite is out of its beta phase and is arriving on the Play Store in 36 markets, key among which is India and other Asian markets, where powerful smartphones and data-heavy phone plans aren't the norm.

Like Facebook, the idea here is to offer the most important features by limiting the consumption of resources and data. If you really want to install this app, if you are using an old smartphone or a not very powerful device, or if you want to closely monitor your data consumption, you will have to wait until an APK is available if you're in the US or UK. For places where it's officially available, like Canada, it is better to get the app directly from the Play Store.

Here is the full list of countries where it is available: Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Algeria, Lebanon, Morocco, Tunisia, Oman, Jordan, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, South Africa, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, India.

Spotify is a reference in terms of music listening. AndroidPIT

The app is compatible with devices using at least Android 4.3, and whether the user is paying or not makes no difference for the performance (except for access to the benefits of Premium, of course).

