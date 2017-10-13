Despite its late arrival to the smartwatch market, the Apple Watch is currently the best-selling smartwatch in the world. What’s even better is that Apple could even become the top watch manufacturer in the world according to Tim Cook, CEO of the company. It’s not unusual for many Android users to be interested in this product. But can you use an Apple Watch with an Android smartphone? The answer is in our article.

Does the Apple Watch work with an Android smartphone?

In theory, no. Apple didn’t plan for any official compatibility between their smartwatch and an Android smartphone. To use the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + 4G), you need an iPhone 6 or a more recent model with the latest version of iOS. To use the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) or the older models of the Apple Watch, you need an iPhone 5s or a more recent model, with the latest version of iOS.

Why isn’t this possible?

No official Watch application is available on the Google Play Store for Android users. It’s not possible to synchronize your Android phone with the Apple Watch. To reinforce the incompatibility, Apple encrypts information shared between the iPhone and the Apple Watch, which can be achieved through a simple Bluetooth connection.

Why doesn’t the latest Apple Watch Series 3 with 4G LTE work with an Android smartphone?

Unfortunately, the launch of the Apple Watch Series 3 with a GSM modem/4G LTE still hasn’t resolved the compatibility issue between the Apple smartwatch and Android phones. Apple doesn’t offer a nano-SIM slot on the new smartwatch. It’s up to the operators to offer services allowing the watch’s integrated SIM to link to your smartphone.

Apple Watch Series 3 © AndroidPIT

So, of course, there’s a possibility that you could sync your Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular with an Android smartphone but this solution is reserved for tinkerers. Be aware that you must have an iPhone (or that someone you know must have one) to insert your SIM card to set up the Apple Watch and then connect it to your Android smartphone. The compatibility isn’t perfect and seriously harms the battery of the connected watch. If you’re determined, you can follow the tutorial by iMore.

Will there always be incompatibility between the Apple Watch and Android smartphones?

The race of the connected watches is in full swing. While Apple is in the lead, it won’t be long until the Cupertino firm faces competition from Samsung, Garmin, Fitbit or even Fossil. One of the reasons for this is, in fact, the inability to correctly use an Android smartphone with an Apple Watch. Apple would have everything to gain by offering compatibility with Android in order to gain more users. However, nothing is to be won when the brand is only focused on encouraging more users to buy an iPhone and an Apple Watch.

What are the alternatives?

Finally, if you’re really interested in buying a smartwatch, know that there are other smartwatches available from brands other than Apple. There is a vast range available nowadays. I advise you to take a look at our list of the best Android smartwatches.

