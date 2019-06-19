Castbox announces podcast integration with navigation app Waze

Castbox today announced its integration with Waze, the community-based navigation app owned by Google. The new integration gives drivers an easy way to listen to their podcasts on Castbox while navigating to their destination with the Waze app.

According to a 2019 Infinite Dial report, 26 percent of Americans listen to podcasts in the car. As podcasting becomes a natural extension of consumers’ daily driving habits, Castbox is stepping up its efforts to partner with one of the most popular maps apps.

“The beauty of podcasts is that listeners can engage in other activities while fully immersing themselves in the content they love, which makes it the perfect medium for daily commutes and long drives,” said Renee Wang, founder and CEO of Castbox. “Our integration with Waze lets us keep our listeners continuously engaged in their favorite shows while ensuring a safer, more enjoyable journey.”

Users that have both apps installed on their smartphones can connect Waze to Castbox by tapping the audio icon in the Waze app and selecting Castbox from the list of supported apps. Once connected, users can access playback controls to pause, skip, or restart podcast episodes without ever leaving the navigation screen. From the Castbox app, listeners can receive turn-by-turn traffic directions while accessing all of the app’s features and podcast libraries. Switching between the two apps takes only a tap.

Castbox is now available from within the Waze app. / © Castbox

The new feature was built using the Waze Audio Kit, a developer toolset that allows approved partners to fully integrate their apps with the Waze Audio Player. By making it easier to play podcasts on the maps app and run Waze on Castbox, the podcast company is hoping to give listeners a continuous podcasting experience before, during, and after their driving commutes.

“Our partnership with Castbox expands on our mission to strengthen the Waze ecosystem by integrating with apps and services that complement and enhance the driver experience,” said Adam Fried, Head of Global Partnerships at Waze. “We're pleased to be working with Castbox to give our users more ways to enjoy their favorite audio content while they’re on the road.”

The integration with Waze follows the launch of Castbox Community, an in-app social feed and forum that gives podcasters a community to discuss their favorite shows, join trending conversations, and discover popular new content through crowdsourced recommendations.

What do you think of the new Castbox integration with Waze? Let us know.