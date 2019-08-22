First images: Apple iPhone 11 to mimic the new Galaxy Note

For the first time, the Apple Pencil can be seen together with the new iPhone 11. The official presentation of the smartphone at the iPhone Event 2019 will take place soon.

Once again, it is a case manufacturer that anticipates an important innovation for the new iPhone 11. The pictures of Olixar's new iPhone sleeves, which 9to5Mac has found, not only show the by now well-known design of the triple camera, but the case also offers space for the Apple Pencil. This is apparently a new, much slimmer Pencil made especially for the iPhone. The Pencil for the Apple iPad is significantly larger.

This iPhone case also holds the Apple Pencil / © 9to5mac

Samsung's success as a role model for Apple

It's not the first time that rumors have spread that Apple could give the iPhone its own pen or make the smartphone compatible with the Pencil for iPad. There are good reasons for that. The success that Samsung has enjoyed for a long time with its Galaxy Note and its S-Pen is remarkable - but there are hardly many imitators. One of the reasons might be that it is anything but easy to integrate a pen into a smartphone without sacrificing too much battery and risking waterproofing problems.

Apple, therefore, seems to have decided on an uncomplicated variant for the iPhone 11. The display of the new iPhone gets support for the pen, which, however, is not housed inside the smartphone itself, but externally. Apple itself might offer similar cases for the iPhone, but no pictures of them have surfaced yet. All information about the new iPhone 11 and the Apple Pencil is expected to be available on September 10 when Apple invites you to the iPhone Event 2019.

That wouldn't have happened with Steve Jobs.

Apple veteran Steve Jobs would probably turn in his grave at the thought of an iPhone with a stylus, since such a pen violates the idea of Apple's simple design. However, the pen is very popular with many iPad users, and with the iPhone, it would probably be no different. This is also due to the development of the Apple smartphone itself. The display has grown considerably since the days of Steve Jobs, especially on the Plus version, and now offers more space on the display to use the pen sensibly. iPhones as big as this would hardly have been conceivable in the Steve Jobs era either. It turns out that once again: The times they are a changin', even at Apple.