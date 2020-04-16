Free iOS and Android apps: grab them while they're still available

There are two types of apps available in Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store: free and paid apps. You obviously get what you pay for, but most paid apps simply just work without any irritating pop-up apps or in-app purchase options. However, there are moments when paid apps are offered for free for a limited time. During this lockdown period for many, select developers have made available their apps for free on both iOS and Android.

This is an adventure RPG that pits you against other opponents, in order to be the best shadow knight possible. Normally, the purchased title would turn off in-game advertising, while anyone who would like to gain access to superior weapons and other advantages will have to settle for in-app purchases. Do take note that this is a stand-alone game and you cannot transfer your data from the free version to the paid version.

First things first: make sure that the app you are going to download on your own is not malware on the Play Store. Malware can be cleverly disguised, whereupon installation, they will spy on your smartphone usage and perhaps engage in phishing to collect sensitive information. Prior to installation, always check the permissions that the app requires. You can refer to our guide for help:

Here is a list of free apps that would normally require you to fork out some dough for them. Seeing as it is a limited time offer, if you had always wanted to pick any of these up but simply could not bring yourself to fork out the extra few dollars for it, here's your chance! Of course, we would not simply recommend any app but those that have received at least 100 reviews with a minimum 4-star rating on average. A word of caution though: there are unscrupulous app developers who actually put up fake apps complete with fake ratings .

Free apps abound aplenty on both app stores, although the presence of pop-up ads tends to detract from the overall user experience. A growing number of apps offer a subscription model these days, although there are still apps that can be purchased just once and you own it for a lifetime - even when migrating to newer devices, without the hassle of going through in-app purchases in the future.

Stars: 4.6

Number of ratings: 188,674

Size: 105 MB

Android version: 4.1 or higher

Mystic Guardian: Old School Action RPG (Free instead of €3.59 [$3.90] + in-app purchases)

As the title suggests, this is an action RPG that boasts of an entertaining storyline. In-app purchases will see your character gain an edge.

Stars: 4.1

Number of ratings: 19.351

Size: 97 MB

Android version: 4.1 or higher

Cartoon Craft (free instead of €0.50 Euro [$0.55] + in-app purchases)

This real-time strategy game might look extremely cute on the surface, but the gameplay goes far deeper than its looks. There are many missions to enjoy where strategy trumps sheer brute strength. With in-app purchases, you will be able to have a far easier time completing the game.

Stars: 4.4

Number of ratings: 34,922

Size: 28 MB

Android version: 4.0.3 or higher

Empire Warriors TD Premium: Tower Defense Games (Free instead of €0.99 [$1.10] + in-app purchases)

This is a tower defense title with a twist: there is a deeper tactical element to it as opposed to other tower defense titles. Expect to dispatch of incoming enemies quickly through clever choices via in-app purchases.

Stars: 4.5

Number of ratings: 86,323

Size: 73 MB

Android version: 5.0 or higher

Lifeline: Halfway to Infinity (free instead of €1.09 [$1.20])

If you're interested in the Lifeline series but never really managed to dive in, here is your chance. This sixth installment in the hugely popular Green Series lets you get immersed in a sci-fi adventure throughout the day without any in-app purchases to worry about. A gripping story with fantastic graphics, this title is compatible with WearOS watches.

Stars: 4.0

Number of ratings: 1.265

Size: 28 MB

Android version: 4.4 or higher

Man-Eating Plant (free instead of €0.99 [$1.10] + in-app purchases)

Go old school with the highly pixelated graphics, with the developers placing a strong emphasis on you enjoying the music as part of the gaming experience. Certain reviews are full of brickbats as not settling for in-app purchases can make it a very tedious experience. Still, it is worth a shot.

Stars: 4.2

Number of ratings: 4,939

Size: 35 MB

Android version: 4.1 or higher

Mystery of Fortune 2 (Free instead of €0.89 [$1] + in-app purchases)

This is a tactical RPG complete with dungeons and a class system, allowing you to complete the game using a variety of methods. Being the eighth episode of the Fortune Chronicles Episodes, it might get a bit confusing if you are new to the series, but it should not be too difficult in getting up to speed. Expect in-app purchases to smoothen the ride.

Stars: 4.2

Number of reviews: 19.956

Size: 87 MB

Android version: 5.0 or higher

Edutainment titles

Knard (Free instead of €1.89 [$2.05])

A well-designed educational game for children in the form of an interactive picture book.

Stars: 4.8

Number of ratings: 102

Size: 50 MB

Android version: 3.2 or higher

Block Puzzle (Free instead of €1.29 [$1.40])

A simple yet addictive classic block game, this is a no-frills title that does not come with the baggage of in-app purchases.

Stars: 4.6

Number of ratings: 1.368

Size: Varies depending on the device

Android version: 4.1 or higher

Productivity apps

Unit converter (free of charge instead of €0.79 [$0.85])

Some smartphones might have a pre-loaded calculator that offers such capability, but if you want to save on a dollar to use at a dollar store when the lockdown lifts, then this might prove to be a useful tool with 18 different categories, allowing you to convert temperature, mass, length and much more.

Stars: 4.4

Number of ratings: 1.313

Size: 1.5 MB

Android version: 4.0.3 or higher

Tips for Android users:

Free Apps in the Apple App Store

Note: Apple takes a different approach to reviews as ratings are reset with each new version released.

Free games

The Dance of the Little Water Drops (free instead of €2.49 [$2.70])

This is a cute, entertaining game where you are required to create a symphony using various household appliances.

Stars: Not visible in the latest version

Number of ratings: n/a

Size: 184 MB

iOS version: iOS 7 or higher

Aero Effect (free instead of €1.09 [$1.20])

You race an aerodynamic 'thingy' through a colorful geometric labyrinth that is also animated for additional excitement, accompanied by a thumping soundtrack.

Stars: 4.9 at Apple / 3.9 at the Play Store

Number of ratings: 37 /146

Size: 86.3 MB

iOS version: iOS 7 or higher

Cardinal Land (free instead of €1.49 [$1.60])

This is a relaxing jigsaw puzzle game with a relaxing twist. All 84 puzzles are currently available for free.

Stars: 4.5

Number of reviews: 33 for the latest version

Size: 42.4 MB

iOS version: iOS 7 or higher

Samsara Game (free instead of €5.49 [$5.95] + in-app purchases)

Boasting of incredibly beautiful graphics, this 2D puzzler will see you play the role of Zee who is seeking to escape Samsara. While the game is free, there might be moments where you have exhausted all brainpower and need a little bit of help - how about purchasing hints?

Stars: 4.1

Number of reviews: 27 for the current version (285 in the Play Store)

Size: 363.6 MB

iOS version: iOS 10.0 or higher

Free productivity apps for iOS

MathEdge Division 2020 (free instead of €2.49 [$2.70] + in-app purchases)

A math learning app for students between 9 and 11 years.

Stars: None for the current version

Number of ratings: n/a

Size: 12.4 MB

iOS version: iOS 9.0 or higher

Did you find an error in the article or do you have a free app to suggest? Please leave a comment.