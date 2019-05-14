Google gets everything right with Pixel 3a, but still does so much wrong

This week, one and the same name stands for both the winners and losers of the week, Google. While the Pixel 3a is simply great and should be a massive hit, the rest of the Google I/O didn't convince me, on the contrary.

Many, many Google fans mourned the good old Nexus days for years, but now exactly those are back again. The Google Pixel 3a , which premiered at Google I/O 2019, is the perfect smartphone for the vast majority of users. It has an excellent camera, is quickly and long supplied with updates, runs quickly and has a powerful battery. It is also easy to repair. Many of us have been waiting for exactly such a device since Google Nexus 5. With the Pixel 3a, Google actually did everything right!

Loser of the week: also Google

Google could have knocked me off my feet at I/O 2019, but despite the great Pixel 3a it didn't, on the contrary. The many new features for Android may be well thought out, but it will take ages for them to be usable everywhere, if that happens at all. Everything that comes with Android Q doesn't interest most users for at least another year, because they won't get an update for their devices until then anyway. Android 9 Pie has so far achieved just 10 percent market share among Android devices, which is almost laughable.

And let's be honest, Google: You could have saved yourself this sideways jab at Apple on the topic of privacy. Even if Sundar Pichai gets a little praise from me for the fact that the opening keynote of the developer conference this year did not last longer than two hours at least. It was all a bit too little, too boring, too hesitant. Even Google still has a lot to learn about software.

What were your tops and flops of the week?