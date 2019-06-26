Combien !? Google facing class action lawsuit in Paris

Once again, the issue of data protection for Internet users is once again on the table, and Google is the focus of all discussions. The French consumer association, UFC-Que Choisir, is launching a class action lawsuit against Google before the Paris Regional Court for violation of the General Data Protection Regulations.

You can see the announcement in the Tweet below. In English, it reads: The UFC-Que Choisir is today launching a group action against #Google, before the Paris Court of First Instance, for violation of the General Data Protection Regulations (RGPD).

L’UFC-Que choisir lance aujourd’hui une action de groupe contre #Google, devant le Tribunal de Grande Instance de Paris, pour violation du Règlement Général de Protection des Données (RGPD)https://t.co/12Gm2hpyLX

Google is accused of "extracted consent"

The French organization denounces a "contractual maze imposed on Google users", with "endless rules about confidentiality", thus drowning the user in information that will never be read properly. But the real problem here is the "real obstacle course" to reach geolocation information. There are no fewer than six actions necessary to access that information.

The result is that users, without really knowing it, consent to several things from Google, which enjoys geolocalisation and targeted advertising. The UFC-Que Choisir requires that there be only one clear action on the part of the user: read and tick a box. However, Google does not seem to want to go for simplicity and according to the organization, the big G bypasses this fundamental rule.

"For the UFC-Que Choisir, this is a clear violation of the RGPD, which allows it to collect massive amounts of personal data without users being aware of it: even when stationary, a smartphone will transmit its geolocation nearly 340 times a day!", indicates the organization's website.

Even if it were stationary, a smartphone would transmit its geolocation nearly 340 times a day. / © Screenshot: AndroidPIT

Up 1,000 euros compensation for Android owner

The French organization's demands are simple: firstly, that every user has the right to give real consent over the use of personal data, but also that Google compensates all users on its Android platform. That includes owners of Android phones and tablets, and holders of a Google account. The amount? Up to 1,000 euros ($1,130) per person!

We do not yet know if this is going to be successful, but the UFC-Que Choisir announced that 200 consumers have requested to initiate this procedure.

