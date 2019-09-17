Google confirms October 15 for launch of Pixel 4 and possibly more

Rumors about the two Pixel devices have been going on for months. Google even participated in the leaks itself by revealing the design of the devices and some of the new features. Although a lot of information has leaked, one point still had to be clarified: the date of the presentation of these new smartphones. Today, we have an answer to that question.

The Mountain View giant sent out invitations to the press for an event on October 15. As last year, it is in New York City that Google will unveil its new smartphones. Other devices may also be announced. The slogan "Come see new things Made by Google" suggests that several products are expected. We are thinking in particular of the Pixelbook 2 or new Google Home speakers.

Google. Oct 15th. New York City. Pixel 4. Let’s gooooooo. pic.twitter.com/wpOXW216SS — Dieter Bohn (@backlon) September 16, 2019

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL) are among the most anticipated flagships in the second half of 2019. Several teaser videos have already been posted online, leaving little doubt about what the Mountain View firm should present.

In terms of new features, Google has opted for a fairly large top bezel on the Pixel 4 in order to integrate its new facial recognition technology. Both smartphones will also be provided with a display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Finally, a dual-camera will be present at the rear (12MP + 16 MP telephoto lens).