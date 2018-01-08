Honor at CES: Honor View 10 on sale, red Honor 7X coming

Huawei junior brand Honor has just confirmed that the new Honor View 10 smartphone will go on sale in overseas markets starting today (January 8), with a US release to follow later this year . But that's not all. Honor is also releasing a special red edition of the Honor 7X , just in time for Valentine's Day.

The Honor View 10 is available to order and costs £449 in the UK, and €499 in Europe. At that price, Honor is putting their new phone in direct competition with another device that aims to pack premium features at a budget price, namely the popular OnePlus 5T .

Honor's top-range offer is certainly well equipped, boasting the Kirin 970 chipset, 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage along with a 16MP/20MP dual camera. In fact, it even invites a favorable comparison to the top flagship from Huawei, the mighty Mate 10 Pro.

At a press conference in CES in Las Vegas, it was confirmed that the Honor View 10 will come to the United States later this year. As for pricing and the exact release date, we don't have any concrete details but we don't think stateside Honor fans will have to wait too long.

We're putting the Honor View 10 through its paces now. / © AndroidPIT

Honor 7X limited edition red

Aside from the View 10 news, Honor also announced a very limited edition red Honor 7X for Valentine's Day. The romantically red device will be available soon in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and India. Stocks will be extremely limited, with only 20,000 units for sale, and the first 100 ordered per region will come bundled with special Honor co-branded Monster AM15 earphones.

The Honor 7X is an impressive phone for its price and starred in our list of best budget smartphones. Anyone thinking of getting a romantic-themed smartphone for Valentine's Day should also consider the Raspberry Rose LG V30, which is being promoted with a similar concept.

Opinion by Nicholas Montegriffo It looks like red will be this season's trendy smartphone color. What do you think? 50 50 2 participants

Here at AndroidPIT we've been coming to grips with the Honor View 10, and anyone wondering whether to get one should keep an eye on our review page, which will be updated with more details and the final verdict later this week when we'll find out if this new 'flagship killer' phone really has what it takes.

Are you thinking about getting the Honor View 10? Or even the red Honor 7X as a Valentine's gift? Let us know in the comments!