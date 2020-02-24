The Honor View 30 Pro and 9X Pro are here: solving the Google problem

Huawei does not have an easy time of it: the enthusiasm for the new products that the company is launching this year is noticeably limited. The USA ban and the associated break between Huawei and Google overshadow the product presentations that the Chinese manufacturer is holding during the spring launches. The company has now also presented two actually promising devices under the Honor brand: the Honor View30 Pro and the Honor 9X Pro. Both new Honor smartphones are coming onto the market without Google services.

Honor View30 Pro with a Kirin 990 and Sony cameras

As a new flagship, Honor is launching the View30 Pro on the market in the course of the year. Visually, the mobile phone captivates with its bold, bright colors and shiny effects in the now typical Honor look. Honor calls the new design "Aurora Nano Technology". At the front, the View30 Pro has an almost borderless 6.57-inch display with a screen-to-body ratio of 91.46 percent (manufacturer's information, not yet verified). The Huawei subsidiary also relies on a left-sided punch-hole recess for the double camera. The display resolution is 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, which corresponds to Full-HD+. Honor installs the phone speaker wafer-thinly at the top edge, emphasizing an impressive rimless design.

On the backside there is a triple camera arranged in a rectangle next to a lot of shimmering. Honor relies here on the 40-megapixel sensor from Sony (IMX600). The main shooter is flanked by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor lets you capture subjects with up to 3x optical zoom. A 32-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor for snapshots are available at the front. The cameras are designed for numerous AI improvements, such as image stabilization and a night mode.

Also this year, Honor will release its new flagship in the typical Honor look. / © Honor

Inside the Honor View30 Pro is the 7-nanometer Kirin 990 and 8GB of RAM is available, with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage available depending on your choice. Power is provided by the built-in rechargeable battery with a capacity of 4,100 mAh. Thanks to 40-Watt SuperCharge technology, the Honor can be recharged up to 70 percent in 30 minutes (manufacturer's specification, not yet verified). According to Honor, it's only a little slower wirelessly: The 27-watt Wireless SuperCharge function recharges around 52 percent in 50 minutes. The new Honor flagship is to come in four colors, with one Honor-style color only reaching the market later:

Ocean Blue

Midnight Black

Iceland frost

Sunrise Orange (to be released later this year)

The Honor smartphone is prepared for future 5G networks. If you buy the device, you have to keep in mind that many popular apps, including all Google Mobile Services (GMS), can only be installed via detours, and the Magic UI 3.0.1 user interface, which is based on Android 10, is pre-installed.

The Honor View30 Pro will launch in March in selected markets. The only one confirmed so far is Russia, where Honor is the second most popular smartphone manufacturer.

Honor 9X Pro: how Huawei solves the Google problem

We have more information about the market launch and price in Europe for Honor's mid-range smartphone the 9X Pro. It will launch in March 2020 and cost €249. An attractive price, which brings you the following features:

Huawei 9X Pro Data

Processor: Kirin 810

Storage: 256GB (expandable up to 512 GB)

RAM: 6GB

Display: 6.59-inch FullView display (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) IPS

Main camera: Triple camera with a 48-megapixel sensor, an ultra-wide-angle sensor with 8 megapixels and a 2-megapixel depth sensor

Front camera: 16-megapixel pop-up camera

Battery: 4,000 mAh (No Quick Charge)

The Honor 9X Pro comes with a pop-up camera. / © Honor

As a special feature Honor highlights the access to the AppGallery. According to this, Honor 9X has access to "exclusive and essential apps from Huawei's AppGallery" for the first time. According to Honor, these include apps from the categories of fitness and lifestyle, music, photography, entertainment, and health sectors. To compensate for the missing Google Assistant, Honor integrates the in-house Huawei Assistant. We are very curious how the lack of numerous well-known apps will feel in everyday life.

We have had a little try of the new phone and you can read the Honor 9X Pro hands-on review in the coming days. Stay tuned.