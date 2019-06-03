How to watch Apple's WWDC 2019 keynote live

Apple's annual developer conference is kicking off later today in California. The highlight of the event for tech consumers, Apple and iPhone fans is undoubtedly the opening keynote with CEO Tim Cook. Here's how you can watch the live stream.

When is the Apple WWDC 2019 event?

The conference is held between June 3 and June 7 in San Jose, California. The biggest day for announcing the latest iOS software and Apple hardware is the first. The following days are mostly for developer sessions, where developers can meet with Apple engineers. Some interesting news could emerge out of these sessions, but it's the keynote that will interest most.

What can we expect to see at the WWDC 2019 keynote?

Software is usually the focus of WWDC, with Apple tending to opt for separate events to launch its hardware. The latest software package for Apple iPhones, iOS 13, will certainly play a big role today. Word on the street is that a system-wide dark mode is coming. Apple has already tried this with MacOS Mojave, and now iPhone will finally get to catch up.

There are also rumors of a new Sleep Mode for iOS that would work as a kind of Do Not Disturb feature, muting notifications and dimming the lock screen. Apparently, there might also be new multitasking features for iPad as well as some updated Siri stuff.

We're also expecting new innovations for MacOS 10.15, WatchOS 6 and TVOS 13. Who knows, maybe we'll even get a revamped MacBook Pro line....

How to watch Apple WWDC 2019 live online

You can watch the WWDC19 keynote on June 3 at 10:00 PDT (that's 18:00 in the UK) live from the San Jose Convention Center via Apple's Events page. It will also be live streamed on YouTube. We will update the article with the video embed as soon as it goes live.

Are you excited for WWDC19? / © Apple

Are you looking forward to WWDC19? What do you expect Apple to show us?