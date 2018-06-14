How to watch the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Android

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is starting from June 14-15 in Russia, and the final match takes place on July 15. If you're in the US, you don't have to miss your favorite games. You can stream the tournament for free using these services (no VPN necessary), each of which has an Android app.

To watch the FIFA World Cup in English in the US, you'll have to turn to Fox Sports, which has exclusive rights to all the games. For those who would prefer to watch in Spanish, you can watch games on Telemundo. If you don't have cable, a digital antenna or a paid streaming service, you can still watch all the games on these channels for free with a 7-day free trial.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers a 7-day free trial of its "Live a Little" bundle, which includes both Fox Sports 1 and Telemundo. The package also includes 20 free hours of cloud DVR storage, and if you consider the huge time difference with Russia, you'll want to take advantage of it if you're living on the West Coast and can't watch the games live.

You can watch the stream via the Android app or on the website. To sign up, just go to DirecTV Now website and click the "Get One Week Free" button on the right. After the trial runs out, the bundle costs $35 per month and comes with 60+ live channels.

SlingTV

SlingTV only has Fox Sports and Fox Sports 1 in its Sling Blue streaming package, so you won't be able to watch in Spanish with this service. However, it also offers a 7-day trial so you can watch the games you're most interested in on your Android device. Get the app from the Play Store here. Once the trial runs out, it costs $25 per month and comes with 45+ channels.

