What to expect from the Huawei Mate 30 event

The Huawei event for the presentation of the Mate 30 is scheduled for Thursday, but there is much more to it than just a simple smartphone launch. We already a little about what to expect, but there is still a lot that remains a mystery.

The new Mate 30 family

Huawei will not present a single new smartphone, but a whole family, and according to the latest information, this includes no fewer than four smartphones at once.

The spearhead of Huawei's Mate 30 smartphones will be two devices: the Mate 30 Pro and the Mate 30 RS Porsche Design. Both smartphones will use the new Kirin 990, which Huawei CEO Richard Yu just presented at the IFA 2019. A new camera, 3D facial recognition and a display that is more curved at the sides than before are also among the reported innovations. Mate fans can also expect a strong battery and come chic new colors.

This is what the Huawei Mate 30 Pro will look like / © Onleaks/Pricebaba

More affordable are the Mate 30 and the Mate 30 Lite, which is aimed at ambitious mid-range users. The Lite model seems to appear without the new round camera element and at this point looks more like the Mate 20 Pro. The Mate 30 will be a bit weaker in terms of the processor and camera but will be clearly recognizable as the sister model of the new Mate 30 Pro.

Huawei Watch GT2

Also guaranteed is a smartwatch, the Huawei Watch GT2. Not only has the watch already been seen in numerous leaks, but Huawei has also promoted it via a short commercial a few days before the event. We can expect another smartwatch without Wear OS, but with proprietary software from Huawei. It can't keep up with the Google operating system in terms of functional diversity, but it's especially useful for sports and notifications, and shines with its long battery life. The Watch GT2 will have a bigger battery than the first Huawei Watch GT, so it should last even longer.

A new smart TV

Unlike the arrival of the new smartphones and a smartwatch, it is not certain that Huawei's Smart TV will be presented in Munich. However, it is quite possible, because smart TV sets are currently a bit in vogue with smartphone manufacturers. OnePlus has announced one, Xiaomi is working on one, and not least Honor, after all a subsidiary of Huawei, is working on a smart TV with Honor Vision. It also runs the new Huawei operating system, Harmony OS. It is quite possible that Huawei also wants to find its way into your living room via a TV.

More information about Harmony OS

Speaking of Harmony OS: the alternative operating system, which could be Huawei's emergency fallback instead of Android, is of course not far enough along to be used on smartphones, especially not on a flagship like the Mate 30 Pro. The announcement by Richard Yu to bring smartphones with Harmony OS as early as next year, however, is causing a lot of excitement and curiosity among partners, experts and customers. It can, therefore, be expected that Huawei will also talk about Harmony OS at the Mate 30 event, possibly in connection with the Watch GT2.

Harmony OS running on the Honor Vision TV / © AndroidPIT

A look into the future

In general, we can expect an outlook on how Huawei intends to shape the future of its smartphones. The difficulties with the USA have still not been solved, which is why the Mate 30 smartphones will come without pre-installed Google apps and services. This cannot and will not be the ultimate end game and Huawei will be keen to show where the Chinese producer is heading in this respect.

So it will be exciting on Thursday in Munich. We will be there to report everything that happens, so stay tuned!