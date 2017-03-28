The Huawei P10 gets its first update and some camera fixes

The Huawei P10 is already getting its first update. The device, which runs EMUI 5.1 and Android 7.0 Nougat, is receiving a maintenance update that brings general performance improvements and an end to some annoying camera issues.

Huawei P10, P10 Plus and P10 lite current software version

All three of these new Huawei phones are running EMUI 5.1, based on Android 7.0 Nougat. The software provides a similarly clean experience as on the Mate 9, but it is extra touch responsive here.

Huawei P10 maintenance update

The Huawei P10 will still run EMUI 5.1 and Android 7.0 Nougat, but a maintenance update is on its way. The update seems to have landed in Europe first. It will be fairly light, at just 245 MB.

Opinion by Brittany McGhee I prefer getting small updates fast, rather than big updates that are delayed What do you think? 50 50 7 participants

The update will fix an issue where the camera wasn't able to launch in Google Voice, and an issue where the camera preview screen didn't display correctly in certain conditions. In general, the update will also improve stability and performance.

Are you glad to hear the Huawei P10 is already getting its first update so fast? Or maybe disappointed these issues existed in the first place? Let us know in the comments!