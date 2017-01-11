If LG plays its cards well, it can beat Samsung at MWC 2017

With Samsung's rumored delay of the Galaxy S8, the stage is set for LG to rise to the top of MWC 2017. If it plays its cards right and presents the G6, it could steal the spotlight of the whole show. The latest rumors about the device stimulate the imagination, with the potential for the 18:9 format and the pre-existing second screen technology, and could mean the South Korean manufacturer will land a big hit.

The signs all point to LG, perhaps Samsung's oldest rival in the tech market. Either just before or shortly after the Mobile World Congress, the manufacturers reveal their top devices, like the Galaxy S5 vs the LG G3, Galaxy S6 vs LG G4 and the Galaxy S7 vs LG G5. In 2017, something new could happen: LG could release the top device ahead of Samsung.

LG Display has announced an extravagant display, which The Verge says the LG G6 will come equipped with. The 5.7-inch LCD screen will have an 18:9 aspect ratio and QHD+ resolution. The Xiaomi’s Mi Mix's 17:9 screen is just above the standard 16:9, and the extra space is used for the Android software buttons. This extra screen real estate on the G6 could lead to new functionality.

Xiaomi’s Mi Mix's 17:9 screen is just above the standard 16:9. / © AndroidPIT

The 2,880 x 1,440 resolution gives the phone an extra 320 pixels along the side. That's compared to the 2,560 x 1,440 resolution of the LG G5. LG could come up with some new ways to use the display, as it has shown the ability to use space in an innovative way in the past.

The second screen gives more space for app icons and info. / © AndroidPIT

The LG V10 was the first with an Always On second screen, which was unfortunately also an IPS panel. The V20 has carried this legacy. A secondary display could fit seamlessly alongside the main display on the LG G6.

The LG G6 must have the second display

To be honest, the second screen is necessary. The Always On display of the LG G5 didn't make any sense because the display was IPS rather than OLED. IPS displays don't work efficiently enough to remain on all the time, and they drain the battery, which can't be alleviated by switching to an LED backlight. For a display that is always on, OLED is a better-suited technology. It works in such a way that black pixels go unlit, while pixels that display information are lit, to save energy by not lighting all of the blank space.

LG can take advantage of OLED technology, it proves this every year Las Vegas at CES. Just last week, LG presented the LG Signature W7 OLED 4K TV that was showered with praise and awards.

The LG Flex 2 had an entirely new approach. / © LG

The G Flex and V series phones show that LG can innovate

The most recent OLED smartphones by LG were the G Flex and G Flex 2: total non-starters due to the exorbitant price, and then by LG's software department spontaneously deciding to stop providing updates for the devices. So these two became the outcasts of the brand, especially the G Flex 2 because of its robustness.

The V20 has an extra screen on the front and an extra camera on the back. / © AndroidPIT

With the V series, LG gives us the next piece of the puzzle. The V10 and V20 were sturdy, with huge displays and replaceable batteries. If LG could incorporate the best parts of its most innovative devices and well-loved V series, the LG G6 could be a smash hit.

Do you think LG will prove itself at MWC? Is the LG G6 capable of winning over Samsung fans before the S8 comes out? Let us know what you think in the comments.