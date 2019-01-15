We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.

2 min read No comments

McLaren has a new partner, and it's not OnePlus

Authored by: Luca Zaninello

Have you just purchased a OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition and want to take home a new wearable device too? The Applied Technologies division of the car manufacturer has just entered into a new agreement with a brand that some of you may have never have heard of...

 Do you know Huami yet? Doesn't that ring a bell? What if I said to you, AmazFit, nothing yet? Well, I'm not surprised that the company is known much better in Asia. However, many passionate users know that Huami is a company whose investors include Xiaomi. Strava has worked with the Chinese company for the realization of Mi Band, too.

Some of the products, including AmazFit Bip, can be purchased through importers and are translated into English by groups of enthusiasts.

AndroidPIT Xaomi Mi Band 3 9394
In photo: Mi Band 3. / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

Today's news is that Huami has just confirmed that it will work with McLaren Applied Technologies to develop its AmazFit range further. The collaboration will focus on the development of technologies for monitoring biometric data and improving gaming performance.

The automotive brand division is already engaged in gaming with a focus on racing games, of course. Recently, more than 500,000 people took part in the McLaren Shadow Project event. The finals will take place on January 16-17 and will be visible in streaming at this link.

McLaren Amazfit
Huami, McLaren and gaming. What should we expect? / © Huami

What do you expect from the new partnership? Will we see a new AmazFit McLaren Edition to match the latest OnePlus flagship?

Via: GizChina Source: Gizmochina

Facebook Share on Facebook Twitter Tweet on Twitter Google+ Share on Google+ 3 Shares

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Recommended articles
Recommended articles
FOLLOW US: