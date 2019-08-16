Motorola One Action: a smartphone for the TikTok generation

At Motorola, clocks tick very differently than they did just a few years ago. This is proven by the newly launched Motorola One smartphones. The One Vision broke over years of maintained appearance, form factor and software. The now introduced Motorola One Action looks very similar to its sister model, but has a completely different focus on the cameras.

With the One Action, Motorola has added a sister model to the One Vision, which is more photo-focused and more video-focused. On the outside, the two Motorola One smartphones look very similar, the only difference being on the back. On the One Action, the camera setup was completely redesigned. Instead of a 48-megapixel main camera with a 5-megapixel auxiliary depth camera, there are now three cameras on the Motorola One Action. In the center of the camera unit is a 12-megapixel sensor and f/1.8 aperture. Below this, there is again a 5-megapixel image sensor for depth information. At the top of the camera unit, Motorola inserts the action camera, which has a 117-degree field of view and a f/2.2 aperture. Motorola has not used an optical image stabilizer, but at least there is an electronic one.

Thanks to the action camera, you can shoot upright with the Motorola / © AndroidPIT

Action camera for portrait filmers

But what is the point of this action camera? Motorola has tilted the image sensor by 90 degrees, so that the videos can still be recorded in 16:9 in portrait and the sensor is used optimally. Videos taken with the action camera are at Full HD at 30 or 60 frames per second. Additionally, there is the possibility to record in Full HD+ (21:9) or HD. But the fact that the Actioncam is built-in doesn't mean that the main camera has to be trimmed for video capability because it can record video at up to 4K and 30 fps if desired. Motorola has installed a 12-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture for the selfie camera.

Technically, the One Action is almost a clone of the One Vision / © AndroidPIT

Technically nothing new in the One Action

Everything else that distinguishes the One Action is almost identical in construction to the Motorola One Vision. Only the back is no longer made of gorilla glass, but of plastic, and the One Action quick charging is only 10 watts instead of the 18 watts on the One Vision.

Price and availability

Those who already like the look of One Action will be happy, because the smartphone is available now at Amazon in Europe and costs €259,99. This makes the One Action almost 40 euros cheaper than the One Vision. We'll update you on US and UK pricing when we have it.