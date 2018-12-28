Motorola P40 to jump on display hole bandwagon
After the notch, the hole in the display now seems to be the next smartphone trend to be picked up by more and more manufacturers. Next up is Motorola which adopts the trend for a successor to the Motorola One.
At the IFA the Motorola One was presented as a version of the Motorola P30 with notch display. The manufacturer plans to follow the next trend with its successor. At least the first pictures and a video of the alleged Motorola P40, which Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks) published together with 91mobiles, suggest this.
There you can see the smartphone, which may be marketed as Motorola Two, with a hole in the upper left corner of the display to house the front camera while providing maximum display space. Models like the Samsung Galaxy A8s, Honor View 20 or Huawei Nova 4 offer the same feature.
The display itself is supposed to be 6.2 inches in size and, according to the pictures, have narrow side edges but a wide "chin" where the Motorola logo fits. Power button and volume rocker are located in the right frame, USB-C port and loudspeaker at the lower end. Fans of the 3.5 millimeter jack will be happy with a connector at the top of the case.
One of the main camera's sensors on the back of the camera is supposed to have a resolution of 48 megapixels. The fingerprint sensor embedded in the Motorola logo can also be found in the back. Further information about the equipment is still scarce. The case measures 160.1 x 71.2 x 8.7 millimeters.
When will the Motorola P40 be introduced?
Exact information to launch or release of the Motorola P40 or the successor of the Motorola One is not yet available. There is currently speculation about spring 2019, which makes the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona a possible event location.
What do you think about the latest trend towards display holes? Do you prefer this to the notch, or would you rather have a wider top edge in both cases? And what do you say about the Motorola P40? Let us know in the comments!
Source: 91mobiles
