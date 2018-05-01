Oculus Go hands-on review: a Gear VR 2.0

We've been hearing a lot about the Oculus Go, the headset being called a mix between the Gear VR and the Oculus Rift. What is it really capable of? Is the experience as interesting as it promises to be? We were able to spend some quality time with the headset and answer these questions for you. Yes, VR can have side effects

Everything you need to know before buying a VR headset

I am afraid of viruses that are found in email attachments. You too? 50 50 253 participants

A successful collaboration for a successful device? If you were keeping up with CES 2018, then you must have seen Facebook announce its cooperation with Xiaomi for the production of this headset. The collaboration can be explained very easily: the Oculus Go won't just be sold in the West, it will also be sold in China as...the Xiaomi Mi VR! One partnership, two markets, everyone wins. The only difference between the two models will be the color: the Mi is white and the Oculus Go is grey. Small holes provide audio input and output. © AndroidPIT The headset's dimensions are 190 mm x 105 mm x 115 mm,which is overall rather similar to the dimensions of the Gear VR. It weighs 467 grams. In general, the design of the headset is not particularly innovative (how could it be, anyway?): Two lenses, a screen (instead of a smartphone), an elastic strap fixed on 3 axes and an abundance of plastic. The overall look is successful, the material on the front (behind the screen) is colder and seems to be metal but it may be simply plastic made to look like aluminum that's cold to the touch. On the top of the unit are the power button in the middle and, on the left, the volume buttons. Generally you will not have to use these often, because once the volume is set you should no longer have to adjust it, but if you find the built-in speaker annoying, you can connect headphones through the jack on the side. Next to which is also the charging port, which is unfortunately micro-B USB 2.0. Anyway, an LED light shows the headset's status via color code: battery charged, battery nearly empty, screen on, connected to the companion app, etc... The power and volume buttons are located on the top. © AndroidPIT You can adjust the elastic strap so that the device is sits just the way you want it. It's pleasant to wear (at least for short periods), but there's a small gap around the nose which lets light leak in. This doesn't interfere with operation, but may annoy users who are accustomed to more. Of course, we also have a controller (the joystick, in VR jargon) that has two buttons on the front, easily accessible with your thumb, and a trigger that you use with your index finger. The joystick uses a standard battery (provided) and not one like that of the headset itself.

A promising display The screen is LCD and has QHD (1440 x 2560 pixels) resolution, which gives you 538 ppi. The common mortal without too many expectations can be satisfied with Full-HD definition on mobile, but for VR, it is essential to have a high definition, so QHD is the best alternative because 4K, in addition to being expensive, drains the battery quickly. The refresh rate is 60 Hz to 72 Hz, depending on usage since developers can choose the frequency for their apps. All this obviously affects the battery which, according to the manufacturer, should hold up for a little more than 2 hours for a gaming session and 2 and a half hours when viewing multimedia content. As explained above, the charging is done with a type B cable (supplied) and takes about 3 hours, so you'll spend more time charging the device than playing, but VR sessions tend not to be too long anyway. The joystick works with a AA battery (also included in the box). Well secured: the device isn't likely to fall. © AndroidPIT

A good but not perfect experience Once you put the headset on your head, you just have to let yourself be carried away by a particularly simple and intuitive tutorial in which you configure the device for Wi-Fi. Choose your avatar and personalize it (the choices are limited but still funny), then customize your virtual home by choosing an environment. There is something for everyone. Personally, I opted for the canyons because it is really beautiful. You can then go to the store to search for apps and games, or open them in the library. The games are installed very easily, just download them (you just have to click on the button using the joystick, the rest is automatic). It would be difficult to make simpler. Apps are easy and quick to launch, in general, but the installation can sometimes be a bit lengthy. They are all optimized to be intuitive and, visually, the ones I tried were successful in every way. We will come back in more detail about the quality of the available games/apps in our final review, but it is important to highlight some points now. Looking for a good VR game to play? The controller is essential as it allows you to interact with the virtual world. © AndroidPIT The headset is meant to be suitable for people wearing glasses, but it is better if the glasses aren't too big because otherwise the experience is not very pleasant. The headset lacks a little clarity, as the center is in focus but the edges show a slight distortion, which turns out to be a little awkward when looking outside the center. In practice, after half an hour I had to stop because I began to feel nauseous, which is a common problem in VR (it's a problem I had not met on the HTC Vive, but that's a headset of a completely different calibre). If you're not sure whether or not you can handle the potential of nausea, check out the Roller coaster. I had to remove the helmet in less than 10 seconds, so it makes for a good nausea test. The Oculus catalog is very well supplied as there are apps of all kinds, from action games to Netflix to games for the young and old. This is undoubtedly a great strength of the device, or rather the service, since everyone is likely to find apps to suit their tastes.