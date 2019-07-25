Samsung officially announces the return of Galaxy Fold for September

Ladies and gentlemen, the wait is over: after postponing the launch for several months, Samsung has just officially announced that the Galaxy Fold will arrive in September this year.

In a post released on its official blog, Samsung explains that it has made numerous improvements to the Galaxy Fold's hardware, including the extension of the top protective layer of the display (taking it beyond the frame), additional reinforcements for greater protection from dust and other particles, and also new protective layers applied in the area at the top and bottom of the hinge.

Samsung has also added additional layers of metal under the display to reinforce it and has even reduced the space between the hinge and the body of the Galaxy Fold. Finally, in addition to solving the hardware problems, the South Korean manufacturer took advantage of the delay to optimize most of the apps to the new user interface designed for a folding smartphone.

"All of us at Samsung appreciate the support and patience we’ve received from Galaxy fans all over the world." - Samsung

With the final tests almost completed, the company says it will launch the Galaxy Fold in selected markets from September. Further details on availability will be made public shortly.