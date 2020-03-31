The OnePlus 8 will launch via live stream on April 14

As we have been anticipating, OnePlus will present its new 8-series on April 14, 2020. If you want to be present at the launch of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, you can join in via a live stream.

Over the past few days, more and more details and official pictures of the OnePlus 8 have appeared online. Therefore it was to be expected that the launch of the new flagships was imminent. Today the Chinese manufacturer announced the date for its global product presentation. The live stream will take place at 17:00 (CET).

OnePlus writes in its press release:

"We are pleased to introduce the OnePlus 8 Series, our most powerful and beautiful smartphone series ever, combining lightning-fast 5G capabilities, specially designed displays with high refresh rates and the powerful performance setup of OnePlus. The OnePlus 8 Series is for all our users who expect only the best all-round flagship smartphones," said Pete Lau, founder and CEO of OnePlus

We have already been able to get a first impression of what OnePlus is calling its 'most beautiful smartphone ever'. Especially the new Interstellar Glow color of the OnePlus 8 should appeal to tech reviewers and OnePlus fans alike. On the press photos, you can see a powerful color gradient. Variants in blue, black and green are also going to be available within the new OnePlus 8 series.

The design of the new OnePlus 8 should be like this. / © WinFuture.de/Roland Quandt

We also expect OnePlus to put everything on into display performance in the Pro model. For example, the 'Fluid AMOLED' display is said to have been further developed and now offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. Accordingly, we expect the Snapdragon 865 with a 5G modem, a lot of RAM, and an ample battery. All this will have its price, of course. The OnePlus 8 Pro will probably start at around $1,000.

You can follow the live stream on April 14 either via YouTube or directly on AndroidPIT below.