OnePlus Nord name confirmed, mini teaser series coming

The OnePlus North, that's the name of the new affordable OnePlus smartphone. The brand confirmed the name on Tuesday, June 30, but plans to continue its teasing the device with a behind-the-scenes mini-series around the Nord project.

OnePlus Z, OnePlus Lite, no more rumors. The next OnePlus mid-range smartphone will be called the OnePlus North, as already indicated by some leaks. The brand plays the mystery card thoroughly and gives us clues on social networks without ever really letting go.

After more than six years of designing flagships, the brand is expanding its range to share its OxygenOS experience with more users.

So we still don't know much about this next model, except its name and that it will be released in July. For now, the manufacturer simply explains that "OnePlus Nord is part of OnePlus' new expansion strategy which includes the introduction of new products at more affordable prices."

"The new range also responds to demand from the OnePlus community, which has shown strong interest in a more affordable flagship in recent months."

A fresh start in storytelling

A new strategy that the brand sells as a fresh start or #newbeginnings, as OnePlus CEO Peter Lau said that "the launch of the OnePlus North range marks the start of an exciting new chapter for OnePlus."

"We will continue to create high-end, state-of-the-art products for our users but we are now extremely proud to share the OnePlus experience with more users with this new product line. The Never Settle spirit, focused on sharing the best technology with the world, is once again pushing us out of our comfort zone."

In support of this change, and in lieu of providing concrete information about OnePlus Nord, OnePlus is continuing its teasing with the publication of a four-part mini-series giving us a behind-the-scenes look at the "Nord." These videos will be shared on Tuesday, June 30, on the OnePlus North Instagram account and will trace the genesis of Nord.

We can't wait for the final episode to come out to close out the OnePlus North show and finally see what that "more affordable flagship" looks like.

What do you think of the name? Are you interested in a more affordable phone from OnePlus? Let us know below the line.