OnePlus reveals the design of the upcoming OnePlus 7T

Is this the end of leakers on the web? We may wonder after this new episode. It is now the manufacturers who are giving away the design and characteristics of their devices. After Google and its Pixel 4 , it is OnePlus' turn to reveal the design of the future OnePlus 7T via a post from boss Pete Lau.

As you can see from the images below, the smartphone has a new look on the back with a now circular camera module. "With perfect symmetry from any orientation, a circular design became the natural choice. A circle's rounded edges produce an appealing contrast against the straight lines of a smartphone's rectangular form for a seamless, balanced feel. After going through over fifty design iterations, we think we've landed on something pretty special," explains Pete Lau.

After the Mate 30 Pro, it is the second smartphone to introduce this new look for the camera layout. It seems that Chinese designers (and industry too) have decided to opt for this new design. It would not be surprising if many other devices follow the same style in the coming months. Personally, I really appreciate this choice. The OnePlus 7T, especially in this degraded blue, is a very attractive smartphone.

The arrival of the OnePlus 7T is certainly no surprise given the brand's past ranges. This year, the new features should be in the camera (in addition to this new design). OnePlus is expected to unveil this smartphone first in India and the United States on September 26. An event in London on October 10 will also be organized to unveil the smartphone for the European market. The Chinese manufacturer should also take this opportunity to announce its OnePlus 7T Pro.