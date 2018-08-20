OnePlus signs up with T-Mobile in first US carrier deal
The OnePlus 6T will launch with the backing of a major US carrier in a first for the Shenzhen-based smartphone manufacturer.
The new flagship is expected to be priced at $550, although the final price has not been finalized. That would place the OnePlus 6T at around half the price of flagships like the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and the Apple iPhone X.
T-Mobile will be the exclusive US carrier when the OnePlus 6T launches in October. According to CNET, several people familiar with T-Mobile’s launch plans believe the deal includes a version of the phone that has been specifically optimized for T-Mobile’s network, including support for 600mHz bands, otherwise known as band 7. The optimized version of the 6T is still in the process of getting the “technical approval” certificate required by T-Mobile.
OnePlus will still be selling its unlocked version of the 6T, of course. The standard global device will run on AT&T and T-Mobile, among major networks around the world. OnePlus has long been a favorite amongst Android fans as a cheaper but uncompromised alternative to the standard line of flagships from Samsung and Apple, but the T-Mobile deal represents a move into the mainstream. Avi Greengart, an analyst at Global Data, said: “Getting carrier shelf space is a prerequisite to volume sales in the US.”
Until now, OnePlus has had success selling its smartphones directly to customers online, often via an invitation-only system or through flash sales which generate hype. Now, OnePlus is preparing to go mainstream in a market where some of its major Chinese competitors have struggled. Huawei and ZTE have both been hamstrung by government pressure at a time when the U.S.’ trading relationship with China is pretty unstable.
OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau, told CNET in January: “If the right opportunity and right timing come along, we'll be very happy to experiment [with a U.S. carrier deal].” It appears that has now come to fruition.
What do you think about seeing the OnePlus 6T on store shelves? Is the company about to see a serious boost in sales?
Source: CNET
I wouldn't hold my breath for success
I just bought one and I'm thoroughly impressed. I've never seen such a buttery smooth phone with high end specs for a good price.
Oppo, be careful though...last couple Chinese manufacturers that wanted to have carrier branding (for the obvious zero percent interest over 36 months) & pricing were Huawei & ZTE...look how the Samsung/Apple duopoly (in my opinion) treated them after (in my opinion) throwing a ton of money around DC to get the FCC to come down on them.
I for one WELCOME any brand to the USA market for carrier branding, if for anything else, to get the price of the Apple/Samsung's to come down or to get rid of the 36 month garbage. By allowing people to spread out the payment, people think it isn't that much, and although they are getting "interest free" most are still overpaying on their phone plans.