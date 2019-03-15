Is this what the Pixel 4 XL will look like?

Although the new Pixel 4 XL has not been announced yet, it is already possible to take a look at rendered images that show what the successor to Google's high-end device could look like. The images come from the source SlashLeaks and are two-dimensional sketches.

The first renders are 2D images of the front and back of the device.

This could be the design of the future Pixel 4 XL. / © SlashLeaks

Although it may be too early to confirm the authenticity of the images, the type of design published by PhoneArena seems realistic:

The edges are very thin, but still have room for speakers. / © PhoneArena

To begin with, the front of the device bears a reasonable resemblance to the Samsung Galaxy S10+: there is a double camera that could accommodate a traditional sensor and a wide-angle sensor, as we have already seen on the Pixel 3. As far as the bezels are concerned, they are practically non-existent, but there's enough space for them to host the two front facing speakers.

In the devices we've been seeing lately, there's usually either a notch or a slightly more pronounced bottom edge, but these renders show uniform bezels on all four sides around the screen, like in the latest generation iPhone... But without notch.

Although not specified, the creator of the images suggests the presence of a fingerprint reader integrated into the screen. Will Google go this way or will it opt for a side reader?

There are more interesting details, such as a double camera on the back. At first, double cameras became the standard on smartphones, and then led to triple cameras. However, Google launched both the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL with a single rear sensor. If, with the Pixel 4, Google decides for a double rear camera, then the functions offered could go beyond a normal camera and a wide-angle camera.

We could expect an official announcement of the Pixel 4 for the Made By Google event, which usually takes place around the month of October.

What do you think of these images? Are they a worthy successor to the fourth generation Pixel? Let us know in the comments.